Feelworld’s LUT11H is an ultra-low-budget 10.1″ director’s monitor

Feelworld is a name that goes hand-in-hand with monitors. Typically, though, it’s on-camera field monitors. But they also do larger director’s monitors. Their newest, the LUT11H (buy here) is an ultra-low-budget one, too.

It’s functionally identical to its older LUT11S (buy here) sibling. Except, instead of SDI and HDMI ports, this one’s just got HDMI. Other than that, though, they’re pretty much the same in every way. Oh, and the lower price.

Feelworld hasn’t created a new video for the launch of the LUT11H, so here’s the video for the LUT11S. Just, ignore all the parts about SDI connectivity. It’s basically a 10.1″ version of the Feelworld LUT7 (buy here) we saw at IBC in 2019.

Feelworld LUT11H – HDMI Only version of LUT11S

For many of us, SDI is kind of irrelevant. Many of us are working with mirrorless cameras. And we consider ourselves lucky if our camera contains a full-sized HDMI port. Often, they’re mini or micro HDMI. An SDI port is a fantasy.

SDI ports are starting to become more common on hybrid mirrorless and lower-end cinema cameras now, but they’re still not common. And for most of us, even if we have both available, it doesn’t make much difference to us which one we use.

The Feelworld LUT11S was already pretty low-budget at only $349. But it offers a great feature set. It has a full HD 1920×1080 10.1″ IPS display. It has a touchscreen interface. It has 2,000nits of brightness with an 800:1 contrast ratio. And it has the usual array of filmmaker tools, such as waveform, vectorscope, etc.

The LUT11H is identical, except for the missing SDI ports.

Why a director’s monitor?

The biggest benefit the LUT11H offers over regular field monitors is size. Most on-camera field monitors are between 5-7″ in size. Going up to 10.1″ doesn’t seem like a big difference but try holding your smartphone next to an iPad. See the difference now?

The LUT11H specifically features a built-in light sensor. This activates an auto-dim feature to react to the lighting environment. So, wherever you use it, indoors or out, it will always try to present an ideal image. And it has 2,000 nits of brightness to ensure it’s useful outdoors, too.

It supports REC709, DCIP3, and BT2020 colour gamuts, although it’s an 8-bit panel. Come on, you didn’t expect 10-bit HDR at this price, did you? And you can load custom LUTs to shoot in LOG but still see your footage as intended.

It has a pair of NP-F slots on the back for portable power. These run the monitor for up to two hours. But it also takes a 12v DC input, requiring up to 3 amps. This lets you power it from V-Mout batteries or other power sources. An 8v output also lets you power your camera or other devices – maybe a wireless HDMI receiver? – directly from the screen.

For some users, the loss of the SDI socket will be worth more than the $50 savings of choosing the LUT11H over the LUT11S. For others, though, the LUT11H will be an ideal screen, even for solo shooters. For small studios, particularly on something like an overhead camera, this can be a great way to get a larger view of your camera’s perspective.

Price and Availability

The Feelworld LUT11H is available to buy now for $299 and has already begun shipping. The Feelworld LUT11S, which sports both HDMI and SDI is also available at $349.