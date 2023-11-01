Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 FE ultra-low-budget full-frame lens for Sony E

Viltrox has announced the new Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 FE (buy here). As an FE lens, it’s a full-frame lens designed for Sony E mount cameras. It’s also an ultra-lightweight autofocus lens and comes at a very low price point.

With a focal length of 20mm, this is a very wide angle lens on full-frame, offering about 91.6º field of view. And with a weight of only 157g, it’s an ideal walkabout landscape lens or even for vlogging.

Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 FE – 157g Light!

As well as being low in price, the Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 FE is also very low in weight. It weighs a mere 157g, making it almost unnoticeable on the front of your camera.

As such, it makes for a great walkabout wide-angle lens for landscapes or street photography when exploring with a compact Sony E mount camera, like the Sony A7C II (buy here). It is also ideal for full-frame vlogging with a camera like the Sony ZV-E1 (buy here).

Even if you usually shoot with something else, this one’s small and light enough that it shouldn’t make a dent in your load when you want to throw it in the bag.

Autofocus with Eye AF

The Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 FE is an autofocus lens, which Viltrox says is compatible with Sony’s Eye AF system. So, whether you’re using it for vlogging or some ultra-wide environmental portraits, it should always stay focused on your subject.

Viltrox says that the AF in this lens is “efficient and reliable”, with an STM stepper motor to drive the autofocus system in the lens. This means low-latency and reduced vibrations, making it suitable for video as well as stills.

It also has a minimum focus distance of only 19cm. This lets you create some close-up shots on humans or other subjects for some somewhat surreal imagery.

Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 FE Specs

Focal Length 20mm Max aperture f/2.8 Format Full-Frame Mount Sony E Min aperture f/16 Angle of view 91.6º Aperture blades 7 Aperture control In body Minimum focus distance 19cm Filter diameter 52mm Dimensions 65 x 59.5mm Weight 157g

Price and Availability

The Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 FE is available to pre-order now for $158 from the Viltrox website. Shipping is expected to begin next week.