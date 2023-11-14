The Vimo Q is a new 4-channel wireless mic system by Comica

Comica recently announced the Vimo Q, their latest installment in the Vimo lineup. It’s a four-channel wireless lavalier microphone system for $249. Most wireless microphone systems only use two transmitters and are limited to recording two people. It’s interesting to see the Vimo Q with support for recording up to four people.

The Comica Vimo Q will feature 48kHz/24bit recording and their new CalMix audio processing technology. It has a low audio delay of under 20ms and a transmission distance of up to 200 meters. Overall, it’s pretty impressive, so let’s take a closer look.

A small four-channel wireless microphone

The Comica Vimo Q is the first in the Vimo series to feature 4-channel recording. The previous in the lineup, the Vimo S (available here) and Vimo C (available here), only supported two and three channels, respectively. The last time we saw a 4-channel system like this from Comica was the Comica Boom X-U QUA, which is both bigger and more expensive. The Boom X-U is currently going for 329$ at B&H.

But there is a great improvement from the Boom X-U QUA, and it is the size. The Vimo Q receiver and transmitters are far closer in size to something like the Rode wireless Pro than the Boom. That’s great, as it means they are easier to handle on set and especially easier to pack in a bag.

Key features:

Four-channel Wireless Microphone, Mini and Portable

48kHz/24bit Record, CD-level Sound Quality

Brand-new CalMix Audio Processing, One-key Denoise

Digital/Analog Outputs, Universal for Camera/Smartphone/PC

Support Real-time Monitoring, Mute, Volume Control, M/S Switch

HD Screen Display, Support Screen Flip

Internal and External MIC Two Input Modes

USB-C Charging Port, Support Charging While Using

Charging&Storing Case, Duration Up to 16H

Low Latency<20ms, Working Range Up to 200M

Digital & analog dual output

While you can connect the Vimo Q to your camera by cable, Comica also includes the option for a wireless connection. This should be useful if you want to connect the system to your phone or computer without worrying about cables or adapters.

Vimo Q: controls, monitor, and battery life

The Vimo Q system supports real-time monitoring via the high-definition screen display, a convenient one-click mute, M/S switching, and, of course, volume adjustments. It has everything you need and what you’ve come to expect from a wireless mic system.

Comica says the Vimo Q battery should last up to 16 hours. But, if you need to, you can charge the batteries while still using them. I like that; it means I don’t need to worry about switching sets of batteries on set. If the battery gets low, I will just plug it into a power brick and keep working.

It comes with a multifunctional charging storage box and a USB-C charging interface.

In conclusion

The Comica Vimo Q looks promising and affordable for anyone looking to get a 4-channel solution. It is available in white and black versions for $249.