Capture One Express will be gone in January 2024

Capture One Express is one of the best alternatives for Adobe Lightroom. Being both a feature-rich product and also free to use, it is hard to say no to. The only problem is that Capture One is End-of-Lining this product. So, what’s going to happen to Capture One Express? Will you still be able to use it if you have it? And what are your options for migration?

How long before Capture One Express is gone?

According to an email communication from Capture One, Capture One Express will be gone On January 30, 2024. You can use the program until that date, and all of your work will still be available until then. But starting January 30, you will no longer be able to download or use Capture One Express. You will also be unable to download, use, or activate Capture One Express license keys. All support by the company will end after January 30.

Here is the relevant message from Capture One:

…You’ll be able to use Express until January 30, and all your images and edits will also be available until this date. Starting January 30, you won’t be able to download or use Express from our website. Also, you can’t activate any Express license keys after January 30, even though you downloaded the license key before this date. We’ll end all support for Express after January 30….

If you are reading this before January 30, 2024, you can still export your files and move to an alternate program. But, if you missed the cutoff date, there are still a few ways to access the catalog:

Extract Images from a Capture One Express Catalog

Locate the catalog – By default, the Catalog is created in the user’s Pictures (macOS) or Images (Windows) folder. You can find that folder, and it should have all the information from Capture One Express. Copy the Originals folder – A Catalog in Windows is a folder with all related files. On macOS, it’s a .cocatalog package, which looks like a single file but is actually a folder. To view its contents, right-click the Catalog file and choose Show Package Contents.

The Originals folder has all your images, organized into sub-folder by year, month, and day. You can find specific images in these folders and copy or move them as needed.

Use a demo subscription for export images.

Capture One also suggests considering a free 30-day trial of Capture One Pro for continued catalog access and image export options. Once you have exported the catalog, you can cancel the subscription.

What if you want to keep using Capture One?

If you like the program, you can easily migrate to Capture One Pro — the more advanced version of Capture One Express, but for a price. The pro version costs $21.58/month for the “All in One” Bundle subscription. If you dislike subscription models, then you can purchase a perpetual license for $299. It lets you keep the latest version of Capture One Pro forever, but you won’t get any future updates. The version you purchase is what you get until you buy another license.

Capture One free alternative

It’s sad to hear such news since Capture One Express is one of the best programs available for the cost-saving photographer. You can still export your files and move to another free Lightroom alternative like darktable.