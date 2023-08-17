DIY Photography

Nikon finally releases shipping date for Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR lens

Announced in June and originally scheduled for release in mid-July, not a single Nikkor Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR lens (buy here) appears to have shipped yet. Except, of course, the review samples sent out to websites and YouTubers around the world.

Now, though, Nikon has announced when the lens will finally be released. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on one, they begin shipping at the end of this month. Well, assuming they don’t delay it again.

Two new accessories (a lens hood and a case) will also begin shipping on the same date as the lens. Nikon makes no apologies for the delay, simply stating when the 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 lens will begin shipping.

Announcement of release date of “NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR”
August 17, 2023 Product Info
Thank you for your continued patronage of Nikon products.

We would like to inform you that the release date of the “NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR”, which was announced to be released in August 2023, has been decided.

Scheduled release date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

  • NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR
  • Lens case CL-C6 (buy here)
  • Lens hood HB-109 (buy here)

As well as an apology for the delay, a cause for the delay is another obvious omission in the announcement. Whatever happened, it’s going to begin shipping on August 31st.

Bearing in mind that just about all the reviews of this lens are loaners from Nikon, they do seem to be quite genuinely favourable overall. I can see this one being very popular. Despite the release, I expect pre-orders will leave it sold out for a little while once it starts shipping.

I am curious to see how quickly Nikon can bounce back and have the supply meet the demand. Now that supply chains are starting to get back to normal – or at least closer to it – it shouldn’t be as long a wait.

[via Nikon Rumors]

John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

