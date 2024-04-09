Film photographers rejoice! Kodak Professional Photo Chemicals are back in Europe

In a welcome development for film photographers, Kodak Professional Photo Chemicals are making a comeback across Europe. The original formula chemicals, trusted by photographers for decades, will be available for purchase once again. This is good news for those who rely on Kodak for developing both color and black-and-white images.

The first wave of this relaunch brings back the popular Kodak Black and White Chemistry range, including XTOL, T-MAX, and D-76. These products are known for their consistent quality and will be available from authorized retailers. Photographers who prefer color film will be happy to learn that the Kodak Color Negative and E-6 Chemistry are also returning. However, the launch is planned for a later time this year.

Dupli, the official European distributor for Kodak Professional Photo Chemicals, is working with photo stores and professionals to ensure broad availability. This relaunch provides both amateur and professional photographers with a wider selection of processing options, and you can order them here.

A brief history of Kodak

Kodak’s story starts in 1880 with George Eastman, a photography enthusiast frustrated by the cumbersome process. He revolutionized the industry by creating dry plates, eliminating the need for fresh chemicals each time a picture was taken. This led to the formation of the Eastman Dry Plate Company in 1881.

The name “Kodak” arrived in 1888, along with the first Kodak camera. This user-friendly camera, loaded with paper film, opened up photography to the masses. The Brownie camera, introduced in 1900, solidified Kodak’s dominance by making photography even simpler and more affordable.

Throughout the 20th century, Kodak continued to innovate. In 1935, they introduced Kodachrome, a revolutionary color film format. The Instamatic camera series, launched in the 1960s, further democratized photography with its cartridge-loaded film.

However, the rise of digital photography in the late 20th century caught Kodak by surprise. Despite pioneering digital imaging technology, they struggled to adapt to the changing market. The company eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

In October 2022, the American Chemical Society (ACS) recognized Eastman Kodak as a National Historic Chemical Landmark. This prestigious designation honors George Eastman and Kodak’s role in pioneering consumer photography through advancements in photochemistry.

Today, Kodak remains in the photography world, though it has shifted its focus away from consumer photography. They still offer some film products and cater to the printing industry. This recent return of their photo chemicals signifies a continued connection to their photographic roots, and we’re happy to see it!