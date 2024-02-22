Delta schedules a special flight to let you capture April’s solar eclipse from the sky

If you’ve ever wanted to experience a total solar eclipse from the sky, this year you’ll have your chance. The total solar eclipse is coming on April 8, and you can book a flight to witness the phenomenon up from the sky.

Delta Airlines is offering a special flight from Austin to Detroit on April 8, 2024, allowing you to spend as much time as possible directly within the path of totality. Delta flight 1218 will depart from Austin at 12:15 p.m. CT and arrive in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET, allowing passengers the opportunity to view the solar eclipse at its peak. You’ll get to fly on an A220-300, which boasts extra-large windows for premium viewing.

“This flight is the result of significant collaboration and exemplifies the close teamwork Delta is known for — from selecting an aircraft with larger windows to determining the exact departure time from Austin and the experiences at the gate and in the air, Eric Beck, Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning, said in a statement.

But what if you can’t book this special flight? Delta says they’ve you covered. There will be five additional routes on April 8, so bring your protective viewing glasses on these flights as well:

DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 pm EST departure, ERJ-175

DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 am PST departure, A320

DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 am PST departure, A319

DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 am MST departure, A220-300

DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 am MST departure, A320

The April 8, 2024 solar eclipse

On April 8, 2024, North America will experience a total solar eclipse that will cross over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The first place in continental North America to witness totality will be Mexico’s Pacific coast at approximately 11:07 a.m. PDT.

“The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse we’ll see over North America until 2044,” said Warren Weston, Delta Air Lines Lead Meteorologist. “This eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide.” You can find more information about April’s eclipse on this link to help you prepare.

Even NASA wants you to shoot a total solar eclipse and contribute to the science with your photos. So, if you have the chance, you can book flight 1218 or any of the other five and get the best view of the phenomenon we all admire. It’s not exactly the view NASA has, but hey – it’s as close as you can get.

[via Space.com]