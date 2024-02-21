Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G is Sony’s first f/2.8 FF zoom in its “G” lineup
Feb 21, 2024
Sony has announced the new Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G lens (buy here). And as the name suggests, it offers a feature previously only available on Sony’s GM series lenses. This is the company’s first f/2.8 constant zoom in its G series lineup.
It’s the 72nd addition to Sony’s full-frame E mount lineup, compatible with all of Sony’s Alpha series cameras. It offers a wide, constant f/2.8 aperture and a nice focal length range for a walkabout lens.
Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G – Compact and Sharp
The new Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G lens is designed to be as compact as possible. It measures only 74.8mm at its maximum diameter and has a 67mm filter thread on the front. It’s 92.3mm long and weighs only 440g.
Despite its small stature, the lens offers a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture throughout its focal length range. Admittedly, 24-50mm isn’t a wide range, but it’s a great walkabout zoom for things like events and street photography.
Sony says that the new lens offers exceptional image quality throughout all focal lengths, thanks to its Extra Low Dispersion (ED) and aspherical elements. Its 11-blade aperture creates smooth bokeh in out-of-focus areas.
Improved AF, control and video capabilities
As is always the case when a new lens is announced, Sony boasts “fast and prices autofocus” for both stills and video. The lens contains two linear focus motors. These provide quick and accurate autofocus while remaining quiet.
It supports high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking at up to 120 frames per second. Of course, you can only shoot 120fps if you’re shooting with a Sony A9 (buy here). For video, it also supports up to 4K120 and HD at 240fps.
Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G Specs
|Focal Length
|24-50mm
|Lens Mount
|Sony E
|Format Compatibility
|Full-Frame
|Focus Type
|Autofocus
|Optics
|16 elements in 13 groups
|Minimum focus distance
|18cm
|Maximum Aperture
|f/2.8
|Minimum Aperture
|f/22
|Angle of view
|84-47°
|Aperture blades
|11
|Stabilisation
|None
|Filter Size
|67mm
|Dimensions
|74.8 x 92.3mm
|Weight
|440g
Price and Availability
The Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G is available to pre-order now for $1,098 and is expected to begin shipping in May 2024.
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
