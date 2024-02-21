Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G is Sony’s first f/2.8 FF zoom in its “G” lineup

Sony has announced the new Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G lens (buy here). And as the name suggests, it offers a feature previously only available on Sony’s GM series lenses. This is the company’s first f/2.8 constant zoom in its G series lineup.

It’s the 72nd addition to Sony’s full-frame E mount lineup, compatible with all of Sony’s Alpha series cameras. It offers a wide, constant f/2.8 aperture and a nice focal length range for a walkabout lens.

Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G – Compact and Sharp

The new Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G lens is designed to be as compact as possible. It measures only 74.8mm at its maximum diameter and has a 67mm filter thread on the front. It’s 92.3mm long and weighs only 440g.

Despite its small stature, the lens offers a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture throughout its focal length range. Admittedly, 24-50mm isn’t a wide range, but it’s a great walkabout zoom for things like events and street photography.

Sony says that the new lens offers exceptional image quality throughout all focal lengths, thanks to its Extra Low Dispersion (ED) and aspherical elements. Its 11-blade aperture creates smooth bokeh in out-of-focus areas.

Improved AF, control and video capabilities

As is always the case when a new lens is announced, Sony boasts “fast and prices autofocus” for both stills and video. The lens contains two linear focus motors. These provide quick and accurate autofocus while remaining quiet.

It supports high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking at up to 120 frames per second. Of course, you can only shoot 120fps if you’re shooting with a Sony A9 (buy here). For video, it also supports up to 4K120 and HD at 240fps.

Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G Specs

Focal Length 24-50mm Lens Mount Sony E Format Compatibility Full-Frame Focus Type Autofocus Optics 16 elements in 13 groups Minimum focus distance 18cm Maximum Aperture f/2.8 Minimum Aperture f/22 Angle of view 84-47° Aperture blades 11 Stabilisation None Filter Size 67mm Dimensions 74.8 x 92.3mm Weight 440g

Price and Availability

The Sony FE 24-50mm F2.8 G is available to pre-order now for $1,098 and is expected to begin shipping in May 2024.