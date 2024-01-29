The Sony a9III is now available
Jan 29, 2024
Almost three months after the reveal of the Sony a9III, the camera is starting to hit the shelves with a starting price tag of $5998. The camera is available in Europe, Australia, and select parts of Asia. It will be available in NA starting February 8.
The Sony a9III is Sony’s best sports camera
The Sony a9III is the world’s first global shutter mirrorless camera. The a9III is one of the fastest cameras on the market, with up to 120fps of continuous shooting (with AF/AE). With an electronic shutter capable of up to 1/80,000 shutter speeds, the Sony a9III is a more capable sports camera than any of Sony’s previous flagships.
Sony a9III samples
Sony a9III specs
|Mount
|Sony E
|Format
|Full-Frame
|Sensor
|Global Shutter Stacked CMOS
|Resolution
|6000×4000 (24-megapixel)
|Bit-depth
|14-Bit
|Electronic shutter
|1/80000 to 30 sec
|Continuous shooting
|Up to 120fps 14-Bit RAW at full resolution
|Focus type
|Auto & manual focus
|Focus modes
|Continuous-servo AF (C), direct manual focus (DMF), manual focus (M), single-servo AF (S)
|AF points
|Still images: Max. 759 points (phase-detection AF), Movies: Max. 627 points (phase-detection AF)
|AF sensitivity
|-5 to +20 EV
|Stabilisation
|5-axis sensor-shift (up to 8 stops)
|Viewfinder
|1.6cm 9.44m-dot electronic viewfinder (240Hz refresh)
|LCD
|8cm 2.1m-dot 4-axis tilting touchscreen LCD
|Internal video
|Up to 4K at 120fps 600Mbps,
|External video
|16-bit raw over HDMI
|Memory card slots
|2x dual format CFexpress Type A/UHS-II SD card slots
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 3.2 Gen 2
|Dimensions
|136.1 x 96.9 x 82.9mm
|Weight
|702g (with battery & memory card)
Price and availability
If you want to upgrade your old Sony a9II, or if you are thinking of transferring from other fast cameras like the Canon R3 or Nikon Z9, the Sony a9III is a very compelling option.
As mentioned prior, the a9III is already available in Europe, Australia and select parts of Asia. If you live in NA, you can buy the Sony a9III starting at February 8th for $5998.
