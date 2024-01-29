The Sony a9III is now available

Sagiv Gilburd
The Sony a9III is now available

Sony a9III thumbnail

Almost three months after the reveal of the Sony a9III, the camera is starting to hit the shelves with a starting price tag of $5998. The camera is available in Europe, Australia, and select parts of Asia. It will be available in NA starting February 8.

The Sony a9III is Sony’s best sports camera

Sony a9III front
Sony a9III top
Sony a9III back

The Sony a9III is the world’s first global shutter mirrorless camera. The a9III is one of the fastest cameras on the market, with up to 120fps of continuous shooting (with AF/AE). With an electronic shutter capable of up to 1/80,000 shutter speeds, the Sony a9III is a more capable sports camera than any of Sony’s previous flagships.

Sony a9III samples

Sony a9III sample dirt
Sony a9III sample beach
Sony a9III sample running

Sony a9III specs

MountSony E
FormatFull-Frame
SensorGlobal Shutter Stacked CMOS
Resolution6000×4000 (24-megapixel)
Bit-depth14-Bit
Electronic shutter1/80000 to 30 sec
Continuous shootingUp to 120fps 14-Bit RAW at full resolution
Focus typeAuto & manual focus
Focus modesContinuous-servo AF (C), direct manual focus (DMF), manual focus (M), single-servo AF (S)
AF pointsStill images: Max. 759 points (phase-detection AF), Movies: Max. 627 points (phase-detection AF)
AF sensitivity-5 to +20 EV
Stabilisation5-axis sensor-shift (up to 8 stops)
Viewfinder1.6cm 9.44m-dot electronic viewfinder (240Hz refresh)
LCD8cm 2.1m-dot 4-axis tilting touchscreen LCD
Internal videoUp to 4K at 120fps 600Mbps,
External video16-bit raw over HDMI
Memory card slots2x dual format CFexpress Type A/UHS-II SD card slots
ConnectivityWi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 3.2 Gen 2
Dimensions136.1 x 96.9 x 82.9mm
Weight702g (with battery & memory card)

Price and availability

If you want to upgrade your old Sony a9II, or if you are thinking of transferring from other fast cameras like the Canon R3 or Nikon Z9, the Sony a9III is a very compelling option.

As mentioned prior, the a9III is already available in Europe, Australia and select parts of Asia. If you live in NA, you can buy the Sony a9III starting at February 8th for $5998.

