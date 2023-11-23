Brrr – here’s what the A9III’s 120fps shutter sounds like

Andrea Pizzini of Sony Alpha Rumors just shared a video on his channel that would make you drool. He showed off the upcoming Sony A9III with its 120 fps shutter, just doing its typical digital shutter sound. 120 times a second. Music to my ears, I tell you.

I got used to hearing cameras taking pictures without a break. Hearing a brr here and a brrr there. I’m a bird photographer, so long shutter presses are pretty common for me. It is quite common if you are standing next to sports photographers.

It only got better with the years as cameras got faster and faster, of course. I mean, hey, anyone who ever heard the Canon R3’s ridiculous 1/64,000th of a second shutter, 30 times a second, knows what I’m talking about. Or, if you are really into shutter sounds, here are shutter sounds from cameras over the last 50 years.

Now, I only need the ability to get a custom sound for the Sony A9III’s shutter. Remember that time Nikon showed off a custom meow SFX when pressing the shutter of the Nikon Z9? Yeah, that, 120 times a second, please.