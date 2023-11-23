DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

These stunning photos make me want to buy a one-way ticket to New York

by Leave a Comment

New York City trope book cover

New York is the “city that never sleeps,” and there’s always something interesting to photograph in this endless hive of people, vehicles, and events. Recent photos from emerging and independent photographers give us a fresh perspective on this diverse and exciting cultural capital.

Trope has collected photos from numerous photographers and published them in the fifth book in its City Edition series, Trope New York. Just like the images themselves, the book celebrates the architecture and urban landscapes of the Big Apple.

New York City trope book first page

This carefully curated and bound collection of New York photos offers a new perspective on the city. Each chapter also has a map and the locations where the photos were taken. From high above Central Park to the lights of Times Square, these images combine different subjects and points of view. They show both the colorful flash and quiet elegance of contemporary New York. The book includes images of some of the city’s iconic destinations like the Empire State Building, Grand Central Station, and the Chrysler Building. There are also some of the city’s newest attractions and lesser-known spots.

Michelle Fitzgerald and Jack Van Boom are the book editors. It contains 230 New York photos on 288 pages, and it’s priced at $50. You can order it on Trope if you’re from the US, and it will be available worldwide starting January 2024. Until then, here are some of the photos to make you want to buy a plane ticket to New York right now. :)

New York City photos trope book Farhad Sarvari
© Farhad Sarvari
New York photos
© Marc Santiago
New York photos square
© Buddhathida “Cartoon” Wangsrimongkol
New York photos man umbrella
© Michael Poggioli
New York photos snow from bus
© Jason lee
New York photos window reflection
© Jason Lee
New York photos bridge
© Buddhathida “Cartoon” Wangsrimongkol
New York photos aerial view
© Ray Leung
New York photos aerial lake view
© Selvon Ramsawak
New York photos winter bridge
© Brittany Eliza Kunkel
New York photos street photo smoking man
© Tom Maday
New York photos street man
© Graham Chapman

Related posts:

Man gets his $650 World Series ticket stolen after posting it to Instagram New York photographer loses the only copy of wedding photos on subway Google is using AI to digitise over 5 million historical photos for the New York Times New York City suspends social distancing hotline after people flooded it with memes and obscene photos
Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts