These stunning photos make me want to buy a one-way ticket to New York

New York is the “city that never sleeps,” and there’s always something interesting to photograph in this endless hive of people, vehicles, and events. Recent photos from emerging and independent photographers give us a fresh perspective on this diverse and exciting cultural capital.

Trope has collected photos from numerous photographers and published them in the fifth book in its City Edition series, Trope New York. Just like the images themselves, the book celebrates the architecture and urban landscapes of the Big Apple.

This carefully curated and bound collection of New York photos offers a new perspective on the city. Each chapter also has a map and the locations where the photos were taken. From high above Central Park to the lights of Times Square, these images combine different subjects and points of view. They show both the colorful flash and quiet elegance of contemporary New York. The book includes images of some of the city’s iconic destinations like the Empire State Building, Grand Central Station, and the Chrysler Building. There are also some of the city’s newest attractions and lesser-known spots.

Michelle Fitzgerald and Jack Van Boom are the book editors. It contains 230 New York photos on 288 pages, and it’s priced at $50. You can order it on Trope if you’re from the US, and it will be available worldwide starting January 2024. Until then, here are some of the photos to make you want to buy a plane ticket to New York right now. :)