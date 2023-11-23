World Press Photo Contest updates rules to exclude AI-generated imagery

Neon AI on a keyboard

The World Press Photo Contest has revised its entry guidelines to clarify what makes a real photograph. Photojournalists complained just days after the contest announced that AI-generated images could be submitted to the Open Format competition category.

Photographers argued that allowing AI images in a contest focused on documenting real-world events contradicted their core principles.

Responding to the criticism, the World Press Photo Foundation reversed its stance on AI imagery. “Thanks to the honest and thoughtful feedback over the past days, we have decided to change the rules for the Open Format category in our contest to exclude AI-generated images,” the foundation stated.

New guidelines

The updated guidelines now prohibit generative fill and fully generated images in the Open Format category. This follows with restrictions in other categories, such as Singles, Stories, and Long-Term Projects.

AI-generated images have never been eligible for submission to the prestigious World Press Photo of the Year contest, a separate award.

The new rules on photo manipulation offer greater clarity on what qualifies as an AI-generated image. AI editing tools used to make light changes, denoising, and automatic adjustments on levels, colours, and contrast are accepted.

However, tools based on generative AI models that introduce new information to enlarge and sharpen images, such as Adobe Super Resolution and Topaz Photo AI, are not allowed.

Content Authenticity

Camera brands and editing programs are increasingly integrating AI features into their software. The World Press Photo Foundation collaborated with industry experts to develop clear ethical standards. These standards aim to ensure that photographs are “fair and accurate representations of what the photographer witnessed” and prevent the creation of misleading images.

Manufacturers such as Leica have even taken the step to create a sort of digital fingerprint that confirms that an image is real. This Content Authenticity Initiative will become more commonplace in the next few years.

The World Press Photo Foundation is clearly defining what makes an authentic photograph. Like digital composites, AI-generated images are conceptual art, not photojournalism.

[via The Verge]