Leica releases a new Rangefinder camera in a sleek silver finish

Leica has launched its new M11-P Rangefinder Camera ($9195), which brings the latest technology to the iconic camera body. Leica’s M-series cameras have a rich history, particularly favoured by photojournalists for capturing iconic moments. The M11-P even looks like the original 1954 classic Rangefinder design, making it a very sleek little camera. Sadly though, it’s not still at 1954 prices.

The new Leica M11-P apparently continues the tradition by incorporating modern technology and design, with a few notable upgrades. It also marks a significant milestone as the world’s first camera to feature Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) technology, ensuring the credibility of digital content. This is super important in today’s world of AI image generation.

No red dot

The Leica M11-P is intended to cater to professional photographers. Interestingly, the camera comes without the iconic red dot logo, the company saying that is intended to keep the design more discreet. Presumably, you are less likely to be targeted by thieves if the camera is not obviously a Leica.

It does, however, have a dark chrome viewfinder, engraved Leica script on the top cover plate, and an expanded 256GB internal storage. The rear touchscreen LCD is protected by a sapphire cover glass.

Leica Content Credentials

The M11-P introduces Leica Content Credentials Technology (CAI). This system uses a secure processing chip to encrypt image metadata at the moment of capture. This information can be independently verified and amended using compatible software, such as Adobe Photoshop.

This enables viewers to confirm the authenticity and origin of images. Leica says that the goal is to provide more confidence in the images we see and to support creators in maintaining image credits. It’s certainly an interesting addition and likely something we will see more of in the near future.

60MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor

The camera incorporates a 60MP full-frame CMOS sensor with a back-illuminated (BSI) design to improve noise performance and readout speeds. This sensor’s high resolution is meant to be well-suited for detail-focused photography. The BSI design enhances clarity and colour accuracy in low-light conditions when shooting at higher ISOs.

Triple Resolution Technology

The M11-P introduces Triple Resolution Technology. This lets you choose from 60MP, 36MP, or 18MP output, and all use the full sensor area. This pixel-binning process enhances dynamic range and reduces noise levels. It’s also quite handy to be able to shoot at lower resolutions when you want to.

The Maestro III processor enables faster processing and supports this Triple Resolution Technology. It also extends the sensitivity range to ISO 64-50000, lets you shoot continuously at up to 4.5 fps, and gives you fast file saving.

Electronic shutter

The M11-P has an electronic shutter function allowing shutter speeds up to 1/16,000 sec. This means that it is suitable for fast lenses with no need for additional ND filters. It also offers two digital zoom steps, multi-field exposure metering and Long Exposure Noise Reduction.

Wired and Wireless Connectivity

The M11-P offers a USB type-C port for in-camera battery charging and file transfer, as well as wireless options through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. To make the workflow easier between camera and online, you can simply use the Leica FOTOS app. This app allows geotagging and image rating via a mobile device.

Price and availability

The Leica M11-P Rangefinder Camera is available to buy now for $9,195.00