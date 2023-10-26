Amazon’s new AI tool could be the end of product photography

Any e-commerce and low-end product photographers out there may want to start thinking about diversifying. Amazon has released a beta version of a tool that replaces boring white backgrounds with more interesting scenes. And, of course, it’s all done with generative AI.

Amazon says that they have released the tool in a bid to move away from uninspiring white backgrounds or bad Photoshop. It promises that the new feature requires no skills. Great news for small businesses, perhaps, less good for the average jobbing product photographer.

Colleen Aubrey, Amazon’s Senior VP for Ads Products and Technology, proudly stated, “It’s a perfect use for generative AI – less effort and better outcomes.”

Higher click-throughs

Amazon emphasizes that its tool is backed by solid data. The company stated, “When that same toaster is placed in a lifestyle context – on a kitchen counter, next to a croissant – in a mobile Sponsored Brands ad, click-through rates can be 40% higher compared to ads with standard product images.”

Amazon says that this tool paves the way for advertisers to produce captivating lifestyle images without draining their budgets. Colleen Aubrey elaborated, “Producing engaging and differentiated creatives can increase cost and often requires introducing additional expertise into the advertising process.”

Expertise such as photographers would they be referring to? Business owners are still going to have to be careful. AI-generated images are notorious for making mistakes. As The Verge pointed out, one of the forks in these images has too many tines.

To access this tool, advertisers simply select their product in the Amazon Ad Console, click “Generate,” and choose from multiple image options created “in a matter of seconds.” It even allows fine-tuning with concise text prompts and produces multiple versions in a moment.

Losing jobs

I’m sure that many photographers will be dismayed to see yet another slice of their job market go. However, these sorts of jobs are generally going to be low-end bulk jobs or drop-and-pop as they are sometimes known.

Generative AI likely will have an impact on some photographers’ income streams. However, in the end, I believe it will force us all to be better and a little bit more creative. Again.

[Via Engadget]