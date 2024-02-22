Panasonic’s first L mount 28-200mm super-zoom features OIS and macro focus

Panasonic has announced the new Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. Lens (buy here) for Leica L mount. Designed as an all-purpose walkabout lens, it offers a wide focal length range with optical image stabilisation.

Surprisingly, perhaps, it also offers macro capabilities with a minimum focus distance of only 14cm, letting you get extremely close to your subjects for detail shots.

Lumix S 28-200mm – The only lens you need?

The Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. is the first all-in-one lens Panasonic has made for the L mount system. It’s designed to be a lens that can do everything, from close-up macro to long-range telephoto for sports and wildlife.

Lenses like these are primarily targeted towards consumers who don’t want to have to deal with a bunch of different lenses and just want one that can do it all. Or at least 95% of all. They typically have extremely long focal length ranges and variable apertures that are quite slow.

Given the ISO capabilities of today’s mirrorless cameras, this slow aperture isn’t the problem that it once was in terms of getting a good exposure. It won’t always give you the shallow depth of field you might hope for, but you can usually get a sharp enough shot.

Whether it’s the only lens you need really depends on your own needs. A lens like this is never going to replace a true dedicated macro prime lens or sharp, fast, f/2.8 pro zooms. Of course, there is a significant price difference between a single all-in-one lens and several specialist lenses dedicated to specific tasks.

5-Axis Dual I.S. 2 Image Stabilization

The Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. features Panasoninc’s Dual I.S. 2 image stabilisation algorithms. This provides up to 6.5 stops of correction. It helps you overcome the shutter speeds you may need to use at smaller apertures – or even wider apertures in lower light levels.

It features a single aspherical element and four extra-low dispersion (ED) elements to minimise optical aberrations and maximise image quality. Coatings help to prevent ghosting and flare, as well as keep the front element dirt and water-free.

Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. Specs

Focal Length 28-200mm Maximum Aperture f/4-7.1 Minimum Aperture f/32-45 Lens Mount Leica L Format Compatibility Full-Frame Angle of View 75° to 12° Maximum Magnification 0.5x Minimum Focus Distance 14cm Optical Design 17 Elements in 13 Groups Diaphragm Blades 9, rounded Focus Type Autofocus Image Stabilization Yes Filter Size 67 mm (Front) Dimensions (ø x L) 77.3 x 93.4mm Weight 413g

Price and Availability

The Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 MACRO O.I.S. is available to pre-order now for $897.99. It’s expected to begin shipping in April.