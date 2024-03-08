Woman plunges to hear death off 66 ft waterfall while trying to retrieve her tripod

In a heartbreaking incident this past weekend, a young woman lost her life after falling off a waterfall in Lamington National Park, Australia. Ujvala Vemuru, a recent medical graduate, plunged to her death while trying to retrieve her camera tripod.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday, March 2. According to news.com.au, Vemuru and her friends were hiking at Yanbacoochie Falls in Lamington National Park in the Gold Coast Hinterland. they stopped to take photos using a tripod, and it reportedly fell over the ledge. As Vemuru tried to retrieve it, she reportedly slipped and fell 10 meters (33 feet) down a slope and another 10 meters off a waterfall, as the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

Despite the efforts of three off-duty doctors who were present at the scene, the young woman’s injuries were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the location. The incident prompted an immediate response from paramedics and firefighters, who later attended the site to retrieve her body. The police are reportedly preparing a report for the Coroner.

Ujvala Vemuru was from Western Australia. Last year, she completed her Bachelor of Medical Studies and Doctor of Medicine at Bond University in Gold Coast. Her exceptional exam results at Willetton Senior High School earned her recognition as one of “WA’s brightest young minds” in 2018.

This tragedy has prompted the Department of Environment, Science and Innovation to issue a warning to all bushwalkers and visitors to Lamington National Park. They strongly advise everyone to stay on marked tracks to ensure their safety while enjoying the area’s natural beauty.

Photo-related deaths: A public health problem

According to a report by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), 3,747 people died from accidental falls in 2021, reaching a gloomy record. In 2022, the iO Foundation performed a study related to selfie deaths. According to this study, 379 people around the world lost their lives while taking selfies in the period between January 2008 and July 2021. India was at the top of the list with 100 deaths, followed by the U.S. with 39, and Australia ranked fifth with 15 selfie-related deaths.

A more recent report from researchers in Australia states that selfie-related deaths are now a public health problem. This 2023 study revealed nearly 400 reported incidents globally, with 77 occurring in the U.S. alone.

So, I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again – please, please be aware of your surroundings, even while immersed in the experience of taking a photo or a selfie. And if a piece of gear is lost – screw it! It’s better to lose your gear than to lose your life!

[via PetaPixel]