Selfie-deaths now a public health problem, say researchers

Taking selfies is now a ‘public health problem’ according to researchers in Australia, following a spate of deaths at popular beauty spots. The study revealed nearly 400 reported incidents globally, with 77 occurring in the United States alone.

The study analysed five scientific papers and 12 news reports spanning from 2008 to 2021. It revealed that young women with an average age of 22 years were most likely to die from selfie-related deaths. Falling and drowning emerged as the leading causes of death-by-selfie.

The study showed that India, the US, and Russia are the biggest hotspots for deaths and injuries from selfies.

Dr. Samuel Cornell from the University of New South Wales emphasized the need for urgent public awareness, saying, “The selfie-related incident phenomenon should be viewed as a public health problem that requires a public health response.”

Researchers suggested that current warnings do not go far enough. They would like to see more ‘No selfie zones’ in place in dangerous spots with high traffic and more direct social media awareness campaigns.

Studies show that taking a selfie is more dangerous than taking a normal photograph. Perhaps it is easier to become disorientated because you are more aware of the screen than your surroundings. Together with the trend to take them in more extreme places such as cliff edges or tall buildings, you have a recipe for disaster.

Although worldwide, over 92 million selfies are taken every day, the high number of deaths seems unnecessary. It seems like every month or so, DIYP is reporting a similar incident. This is beyond stupidity at this point.

[via The Daily Mail]