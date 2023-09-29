Another tourist falls off a cliff while taking a selfie

This weekend, a 22-year-old tourist at Phillip Island learned the hard way about the risks of taking selfies in dangerous places. While trying to capture moments for her social media, the unfortunate woman fell 50 meters (over 160 feet) off a cliff edge.

The distressing incident took place at Pinnacles Lookout at Cape Woolamai in Australia. As the ABC writes, the woman was with two friends when she walked off the walking trail to take photos. This is when she fell down the cliff and suffered multiple fractures. Thankfully, her friends managed to reach her and stayed with her until emergency services arrived. The police reported that she was eventually airlifted to safety.

“She’s in hospital now, they’re not fatal injuries but they’re still pretty serious,” said Bass Coast Acting Police Inspector Dave Fyfe. “I don’t mean to make light of what happened to her but I’m certainly hoping the lady makes a full recovery.”

Safety first

Inspector Fyfe reminded people that “physics doesn’t come with a selfie clause and gravity’s a one-way trip.” He added that this incident was a timely reminder for tourists to stick to the signs and tracks, since the warmer weather has approached in Australia. “So where there’s tracks, stick to tracks, especially those people who might be visiting this area,” Fyfe concluded.

Not an isolated incident

Sadly, this isn’t the first time this has happened. In fact, these selfie incidents seem to be more common than ever lately. Only this summer, there were several falls for the sake of a photo, with some of them ending tragically.

Thankfully, this young tourist has survived the fall and she is not in grave danger. Still, there’s a long road to full recovery ahead of her. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when photo opp comes before your attention and safety. Just one slip, and you could seriously injure yourself, or even get yourself killed. So, always be aware of your surroundings, and for crying out loud, stick to the tracks and the signs. they exist for a reson!

[via PetaPixel]