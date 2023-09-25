Tourists fight over a photo spot at famous Pedra do Telégrafo

Two tourists recently got into a fight at Rio de Janeiro’s famous photo spot, Pedra do Telégrafo. The incident was captured on video, showing that the two men got into a fight while trying to take photos at the popular rock. Since there’s a 300m (almost 1,000 ft) abyss below the spot, the two men nearly escaped a tragedy!

The incident took place earlier this month at Pedra do Telégrafo. The place is located in the park of Pedra Branca, and getting there is dubbed “the most attractive hike in Rio de Janeiro.” I’m sure you’ve seen photos of people “hanging” from a rock above the abyss – well, this is the rock. And it’s all a matter of a good angle – unless you get in a fight and almost fall from another rock right below it.

The video went viral on social media this Sunday, showing a man reportedly accusing another man of “disrespect,” according to O DIA. It all happens so fast: you can see the man posing on the rock as his female companion tries to take his photo. Another man (in the green T-shirt) walks in front of the camera, and it quickly sparks a fight between the men. As O DIA notes, the young man who was pushed barely escapes a fall from an abyss exceeding 300 meters! Someone from the crowd reacted promptly as he grabbed his arm.

Briga para tirar foto quase acaba em tragédia na Pedra do Telégrafo. Vídeo da confusão entre dois homens viralizou nas redes sociais neste domingo.#Odia



Crédito: Reprodução / Redes Sociais pic.twitter.com/1p8Yfxb2It — Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) September 17, 2023

Since Pedra do Telégrafo is such a popular spot, there are numerous tours and hikes organized up to the place. Most of them also offer a photo service since the place is all about sharing your photo on social media, apparently. Of course, you can also pose and take shots yourself, and you won’t get hurt even if you fall from the famous “hanging rock”. However, if you bicker over the photo spot on the rock just below it – it can be not just dangerous but deadly! So, needless to say, stay patient and civilized while taking photos… And not just at Pedra do Telégrafo.

[via PetaPixel]