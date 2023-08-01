French adventure photographer dies in Hong Kong skyscraper fall

Renowned French photographer Remi Lucidi, known for his jaw-dropping stunts and captivating images, has died after falling from a skyscraper in Hong Kong. The 30-year-old, who went by the online alias “Remi Enigma,” tragically lost his life after falling off the 68th floor of a building while attempting a climb.

On July 17, Lucidi checked into the Tsim Sha Tsui hostel with plans to explore the iconic Tregunter Tower complex. According to authorities, he was last spotted knocking on a penthouse window in the tower before the accident occurred. According to the South China Post, a domestic worker inside the apartment immediately alerted the police, but sadly, Lucidi fell before help could arrive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Chinese police are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding Lucidi’s fatal fall. While some sources speculate that he may have encountered difficulties during his climb and sought help by knocking on the window, the exact cause of the incident remains uncertain.

The news of Lucidi’s death has shaken the global community of adventurers and photographers who admired his bold spirit and stunning visual storytelling. Lucidi had a substantial following on social media, where he frequently shared breathtaking photos and selfies taken from lofty heights, capturing awe-inspiring views of various cities worldwide.

Hailing from Montpellier, France, Lucidi made a name for himself in 2016 when he started documenting his adventures scaling cranes, bridges, and Ferris wheels without any safety equipment, earning him the reputation of a fearless daredevil. His unique approach to photography provided him with extraordinary opportunities to capture astonishing portraits of travel companions in unusual settings, such as sitting in freight trains and vertigo-inducing selfies where he dangled off the edges of dizzying heights.

Aside from his breathtaking solo shots, Lucidi was known for his drone skills, which allowed him to create mesmerizing aerial shots of himself within his elevated surroundings.

Lucidi’s death serves as yet another poignant reminder of the risks of pursuing extreme photography and dangerous selfies. To date, upwards of 300 people have been killed in selfie-related incidents.