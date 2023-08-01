DIY Photography

Laowa teases Pro2be – the 2nd generation Probe lens

It looks like 7Artisans isn’t the only one teasing something new today. Laowa is also teasing a new Laowa Pro2be. From the thumbnail above, we can see it’s a 24mm T8 – cinema-oriented – lens with 2x Macro capability.

From the name, we can also tell that it’s another probe macro lens – which Laowa confirms as soon as the video begins to play. One immediate difference in this new version is a relatively wide f/8 aperture!

Laowa Pro2be – Second Generation Probe Lens

A follow-up to Laowa’s original probe lens (buy here), a 24mm f/14 2x macro, the new lens offers about one and two-thirds of a stop more light. That’s going to make a big difference in the lighting needs, not to mention the heat they generate on set.

The original Laowa probe lens made a big splash when it launched – which seemed to happen quite slowly and painfully for a year or more. It was new and unique. And when it started getting into people’s hands and we really saw what it could do, it became extremely popular among both macro enthusiasts and Hollywood alike..

Other than what we can see from the name and the video, there are no other details about the Laowa Pro2be, as of yet. But here’s what we do know:

  • It’s a probe lens
  • 24mm focal length
  • T8 aperture (wider than the old T14)
  • 2x magnification

Price and Availability coming soon…

An official announcement is expected to be made on August 15th. So, I’m sure we’ll all get to find out the final details then.

