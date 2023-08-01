TikTok rescues ride dismayed by terrible $3000 wedding photos

A TikTok user recently shared her dismay over her disappointing yet expensive wedding photographs, sparking a flood of sympathy and offers of support and reshoots from the online community. The video, posted by Brooke (@anotherbabblingbrooke) on May 10, quickly amassed over 2.5 million views, exposing what she called “the worst first dance wedding photos” from her special day.

According to Brooke, the photos she received after paying a hefty $3,000 fee left her utterly disheartened. You can see from the video that the images are out of focus, and the bride’s expressions are enough to make any photographer cringe.

“They’re just bad, all the way around bad,” Brooke admitted, expressing her frustration over the ordeal. She reached out to the photographer, hoping to resolve the issue, but to no avail. Instead, her attempts to communicate only seemed to anger the photographer, and Brooke still has yet to receive all the photos she paid for.

She claims that she received no response despite her husband and mother-in-law’s efforts to contact the photographer multiple times. The photographer allegedly insisted on communicating solely through email, adding to Brooke’s distress.

The TikTok video garnered an outpouring of sympathy and outrage, with over 6,400 comments from concerned viewers. Many voiced their shock at the poor quality of the photos, suggesting that Brooke should consider legal action against the photographer for failing to deliver the promised results.

In response to the overwhelming support, numerous kind-hearted TikTok users, who were also professional photographers, offered Brooke free “wedding attire sessions” to capture the true beauty of her special day.

Following the initial post, Brooke uploaded a follow-up video, revealing even more disappointing stills from the wedding album. One photo had her head cropped out, while another captured her from an unflattering angle. The image cropping is at best, completely weird and a bit baffling.

Brooke says that she specifically asked the photographer for a photo of her and her maid of honour’s matching ankle tattoos. The photographer obliged, but delivered images with both the feet, tattoo and heads cropped out! It really takes some effort to achieve that!

Some viewers began questioning Brooke’s research on the photographer, prompting her to address these concerns. She admitted meeting the photographer at a wedding fair and receiving “glowing recommendations” from friends who had previously worked with her.

However, some users remained sceptical about the woman’s professional credentials, emphasising the importance of thoroughly reviewing a photographer’s past work before hiring them. It certainly isn’t the first time a sub-par photographer has ruined a couple’s wedding day, and it probably won’t be the last.

What do you think? Are these terrible wedding photos?