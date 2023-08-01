7Artisans teases their own take on the tiny microphone system

It looks like 7Artisans, like many other companies in the photo and video industry over the last couple of years, is branching out into microphones. The company has today teased its upcoming 7Artisans DMic-S.

The microphone, like many others on the market today, is a small and compact wireless microphone. At the moment, this just appears to be a tease, with an official announcement coming up in the next couple of weeks.

7Artisans DMic-S specs and info so far

Other than the pictures, there isn’t really a massive amount of information about the new 7Artisans DMic-S. After all, it’s just a teaser, not an official announcement. But the company has released a few of the details, along with the images.

Intelligent Noise Reduction

Compatible with multiple devices*

20 hours of runtime

Visual display screen

Comes with a charging box

The * is there to point out that assuming the receiver contains a standard 3.5mm TRS socket, it should be compatible with just about any device with a microphone input, including DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and even smartphones – if you’re using a Lightning or USB-C to headphone/microphone jack adapter cable.

More information is expected to come in the next couple of weeks. Whether or not this will be another teaser or the actual announcement is unknown, but I expect it’ll probably be the latter. What innovation is there really left to tease in this sector?

It looks like it might be available in both single and dual Tx configurations. If true, the latter is shown in an enclosure that the company says charges the units. If there is a single mic kit, there’s no word on whether or not that also comes with the case.

Aren’t there enough microphones out there?

Well… yeah. The Rode Wireless GO seemed to kick off a microphone revolution similar to what the Apple iPad did for tablets. The Rode Wireless GO was the first tiny portable microphone of this type of form factor.

Since then, we’ve seen Rode release the Wireless GO II (buy here) and the Wireless ME (buy here). We’ve also seen similar competing microphones from Comica, DJI, Godox, Hollyland, Synco, Saramonic, and countless others.

Now, 7Artisans is adding their name to the list, too.

Why do we need another?

I expect the 7Artisans DMic-S will operate on the standard – and public – 2.4GHz frequency band. We can’t see any microphone input sockets for lavs, and there’s no mention of any recording capabilities in the transmitters, but there is a Bluetooth logo.

Could this actually connect directly with your phone or computer as a wireless microphone? If true, that would be a great feature. Of course, you’d have to figure out how to overcome the lag that inherently comes with Bluetooth audio.

Most other features you’d want in a system like this – internal recording, safety channels, lav mic sockets, etc. – have already been implemented into at least one or two microphones already on the market. Can 7Artisans actually offer anything new? Or will they be just another “me too!” offering in an already crowded market?

We’ll keep you posted as we hear more!