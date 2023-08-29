Sony announces FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II 2nd-generation wide-angle zoom lens

As well as the Sony A7c II and A7cr mirrorless cameras, Sony has also announced the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II, successor to the popular Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM (buy here). The original was released in 2017, and Sony’s lens tech has come a long way since then.

Sony says that the FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II satisfies the needs of photographers and videographers who need high-performance lenses. It claims to be “the world’s smallest and lightest” lens in its category, with the usual Sony caveats.

Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II

The Sony F 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II features a new optical design over its predecessor. Sony says the new design “effectively arranges the extremely high surface precision XA (extreme aspherical) lens which achieves high resolution with a maximum aperture of F2.8 over the entire zoom range”.

Essentially, they’re saying that the new optical formula means that it’s sharp throughout the focal length range even wide open at f/2.8. Sony’s Nano AR Coating II suppresses ghosting and flares for the most clear images possible.

It includes Sony’s latest high speed XD (eXtreme Drive) linear focus motors. These produce an extremely quiet autofocus system that’s up to “twice as fast as conventional models” (whatever that means). Presumably this means twice as fast as its predecessor? Maybe?

Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II Specs

Focal Length 16-35mm Maximum Aperture f/2,8 Minimum Aperture f/22 Lens Mount Sony FE Format Compatibility Full-Frame Angle of View 107°-63° Minimum Focus Distance Optical Design 15 Elements in 12 Groups Diaphragm Blades 11 Focus Type Autofocus Image Stabilization No Tripod Collar None Filter Size 82 mm (Front) Dimensions (ø x L) 87.8 x 111.5 mm Weight 547 g

Price and Availability

The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II does very well on price, being only $100 more expensive than the current price of the original lens. The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM IIis available to pre-order now for $2,298 and is expected to begin shipping in October.