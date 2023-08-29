The Sony A7cr is basically a tiny A7R V (but without 8K)

As well as the Sony A7c II (buy here), Sony has also announced the new Sony A7cr (buy here) mirrorless camera. This is a higher resolution camera, offering a feature set similar to the Sony A7R V (buy here) in the smaller form factor.

Not so much a successor to the A7c but expanding out the range of cameras that utilise this form factor, the A7cr is designed for users that want high resolution. There is some bad news, though. It doesn’t feature the A7R V’s 8K video features.

Sony A7cr

The Sony A7cr is a formidable-looking camera with a price tag much lower than many might expect. Of course, its feature set is a little lower than some might have expected, too. Somewhat based on the Sony A7R V, the Sony A7cr doesn’t quite offer the same level of capability.

There’s no 8K video for a start, which is one of the reasons why it’s $1,000 less than the A7R V while the A7c II is only $300 less than the Sony A7 IV (buy here). The difference in capability between the two models is much greater.

That being said, the Sony A7cr looks like an extremely capable camera. Most users of this form factor of camera aren’t likely to need 8K video. They’re vloggers, shooting 4K video that may occasionally want higher resolutions for regular photography.

Given the number of vloggers and content creators out there who are actually making content about photography, this camera seems squarely targeted towards that very specific market. You don’t have to be a photography YouTuber to benefit from this one, though.

High resolution 61-megapixel images, regardless of video capability, in a camera with such a small form factor makes it ideal for travel, landscape and street photography. At least in theory. Whether or not the A7cr truly is a valid A7R V alternative for photography use remains to be seen, but I expect the side-by-side comparisons won’t take too long to appear online.

Sony A7cr Specs

Sony A7c II Sony A7cr Sony A7c Mount Sony E Sony E Sony E Format Full-Frame Full-Frame Full-Frame Sensor 33MP CMOS 61MP CMOS 24MP CMOS Resolution 7008 x 4672 9504 x 6336 6000 x 4000 pixels ISO Range 100-51,200 (50-204,800 extended) 100-32,000 (50-102,400 extended) 100-51,200 (50-204,800 extended) Shutter speed 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec 1/8000 to 30 sec Continuous shooting Up to 10 fps at 33 MP for up to 1000 Frames Up to 10 fps at 61 MP for up to 583 Frames (Raw) / 1000 Frames (JPEG) Up to 10fps Focus type Auto & manual focus Auto & manual focus Auto & manual focus Focus modes Continuous-Servo AF, Direct Manual Focus, Manual Focus, Single-Servo AF Continuous-Servo AF, Manual Focus, Single-Servo AF Continuous-servo AF (C), direct manual focus (DMF), manual focus (M), single-servo AF (S) AF points 759 phase detection / 425 contrast detection 693 phase detection 693 phase detection / 425 contrast detection AF sensitivity -4 to +20 EV -4 to +20 EV -4 to +20 EV Stabilisation 7-stop 5-axis sensor-shift 7-stop 5-axis sensor-shift 5-axis sensor-shift Viewfinder 2.36m-dot 0.39″ 0.7x OLED EVF 3.68m-dot 0.5″ 0.78x OLED EVF 2.36m-dot 0.65″ 0.9x OLED EVF LCD 3″ 1.03m-dot articulating (flippy out) touchscreen LCD 3″ 1.03m-dot articulating (flippy out) touchscreen LCD 3″ 921k-dot articulating (flippy out) touchscreen LCD Internal video 4K 60p & FHD 120p 10-Bit 4:2:2 Video 4K 60p & FHD 120p 10-Bit 4:2:2 Video 4K 30fps (8-bit 4:2:0), 1080p 120fps External video Unspecified Unspecified 4K 8-Bit 4:2:2 Memory card slots 1x UHS-II SD card slot 1x UHS-II SD card slot 1x UHS-II SD card slot Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Dimensions 124 x 71.1 x 63.4 mm 123.95 x 70.87 x 63.5 mm 124 x 71.1 x 59.7mm Weight 515g (body only) 513g (body only) 509g with battery & memory card

Sony A7R VI probably not coming soon

Unlike the Sony A7c II release, which suggests we might see an A7 V coming in the next year or so, I doubt we’ll see an A7R VI for a while yet. The Sony A7R V is a much newer camera than the A7 IV, announced in October 2022. That’s less than a year ago.

This is probably why the A7cr doesn’t quite meet the same specifications as the A7R V, particularly 8K video. Sony still needs to give customers reasons to buy the A7R V now that the A7cr has been announced.

For those shooting stills, it boils down to personal preference whether to go with the A7R V or the A7cr. Which feels more comfortable to hold in your hands and shoot with? And does the A7cr really match the A7R V image quality? For most video shooters, however, the form factor is largely irrelevant. It’ll be in a cage with a handle and a bunch of stuff bolted onto it.

It’s all about the feature set. So, I think this is probably why Sony held back 8K on the Sony A7cr (to keep selling the A7R V) and why I don’t think we’ll be seeing an A7R VI for a while yet.

The Sony A7cr essentially fits an entirely new slot in Sony’s lineup. It will be interesting to see how sales (and reviews) of this one fare against both the A7c II and the A7R V.

Price and Availability

The Sony A7cr is available to pre-order now for $2,999 and is expected to begin shipping in October 2023.