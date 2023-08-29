Laowa’s 65mm and 80mm Nanamorph are now available to buy through Indiegogo

Laowa’s range of compact Nanamorph series is an intriguing set of anamorphic lenses. Until earlier this year, it comprised three lenses of 27mm T2.8, 35mm T2.4 and 50mm T2.4. In April, two new 65mm T2.4 and 80mm T2.4 lenses were announced.

DIYP had the opportunity to see the new 65mm and 80mm lenses while at NAB 2023 this year and they are quite nice. Now, the lenses are finally available for sale. Except, you can’t just buy them. It’s an Indiegogo campaign.

Laowa Nanomorph 65mm & 80mm T2.4

Above is the latest promotional video for the two new lenses, highlighting their specs, features and capabilities, along with some sample footage. Here’s a little more sample footage from the initial launch announcement earlier this month.

The two new lenses have the same maximum T2.4 aperture as their older 35mm and 50mm siblings. They offer a consistent 1.5x squeeze ratio throughout the focus distance range, so things won’t change shape when you rack focus. They also come in three different flare options (blue, amber and neutral silver)

A compact unified lens series

All of the lenses in the Nanomorph range are designed to complement each other. They all have unified gear positions, letting you quickly and easily swap from one lens to another without having to adjust your follow focus and aperture motors. The lenses are different sizes, though, so you may need to adjust matte boxes or rebalance gimbals when swapping.

The Nanomorph lenses are also compact enough that Laowa even suggests that they’d be suitable for drone use. The lenses only cover the Super 35mm format, so you won’t be able to use them on full-frame, but they are available in Sony E / Fuji X / Canon RF / Nikon Z / MFT / DJI DL / L mount options for mirrorless cameras, as well as PL and EF mount.

Laowa Nanomorph 65mm & 80mm T2.4 Specs

Nanomorph 65mm T2.4 1.5X Cine Nanomorph 80mm T2.4 1.5X Cine Focal Length 65mm 80mm Format Super 35mm Super 35mm Aperture Range T2.4-T16 T2.4-T16 Optics 15 elements in 13 groups 14 elements in 13 groups Diaphragm Blades 13 blades 13 blades Min Focus 70cm 70cm Mirrorless Mount versions Front Diameter 67mm 67mm Filter Diameter 62mm 62mm Dimensions 67 x 132mm 67 x 142mm Weight 690g 710g Mounts Canon RF, Sony E, Micro Four Thirds, DJI DL, Nikon Z, Leica L, Fuji X PL/EF Mount versions Front Diameter 80mm 80mm Filter Thread 77mm 77mm Dimensions 84 x 95mm 84 x 110mm Weight 820g 830g Mounts Canon EF/ARRI PL

Laowa 1.33x Front Adapter

Laowa has also announced the new Laowa 1.33x Front Adapter. This brings the squeeze ratio of the entire Nanomorph set up to 2x for some ultra-wide aspect ratio anamorphic shooting. You can also use the 1.33x adapter on regular lenses (up to 77mm thread diameter) to turn any of them into a 1.33x anamorphic lens.

There are limits on what lenses you can use with the adapter. Laowa says it’s compatible with full frame lenses, including their range of Ranger Cine Zoom lenses. It adds anamorphic capability with very little light loss. Laowa does say, however, that it’s optimal in a 48-100mm focal length range.

Price and Availability

As mentioned, the lenses are currently on Indiegogo. At present, the Laowa 1.33x Anamorphic adapter is listed for $713. The Laowa Nanomorph 65mm T2.4 and 80mm T2.4 have pledges starting at $1,064 for mirrorless or $1,452 for EF/PL mount.

You can get the 2-lens 65/80mm Nanomorph set for $1,834 for mirrorless or $2,568 for EF/PL. The complete set of all five Nanomorph lenses, including the 27mm, 35mm, 50mm, 65mm and 80mm lenses, is also listed for $3,986 for mirrorless and $5,849 for EF/PL.

All items are scheduled to ship in September 2023.

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others unfortunately may not deliver on their promises.