Stop doing these dangerous photoshoots

Have you ever been tempted to push the boundaries of safety to create an engaging photo that will get lots of social media likes? If so, you’re not alone. However, you might want to rethink things, especially if you’re putting yourself and your clients in danger.

In this video, Seth Miranda raises some very valid points about this growing trend. He argues that these extreme trends not only risk the safety of subjects but also the reputation of the industry.

Seth is a seasoned photographer with over two decades of experience. In the video, he acknowledges the ever-evolving nature of the creative industries. Whether you’re capturing portraits, sports, or other subjects, staying innovative is crucial to standing out.

Creativity drives progress, and it’s the hallmark of artistic endeavours. However, as Seth points out, there’s a fine line between pushing boundaries responsibly and recklessly endangering the people you work with.

Problematic Photography Trends

The video highlights several photography trends that have caught Seth’s attention and raised his concerns. One such trend involves photographers shooting subjects on slippery surfaces or diving into water. These trends might seem thrilling and visually captivating, but they carry significant risks.

I knew one subject who almost drowned while filming a music video in a tank of water, for example. I was appalled that anyone would be willing to put themselves or their clients in such a dangerous position for the sake of a photo or video. It simply isn’t worth it.

Responsible Photography

Seth’s primary concern is the responsibility that comes with being a photographer, especially when subjects trust you with their safety. Whether you’re shooting in a controlled studio environment or outdoors, safety should always be a priority.

Seth emphasizes the need for proper research and precautions, such as creating a safe platform with adequate traction for slippery shots. He also stresses the importance of understanding that not all subjects have the experience to handle such extreme situations without guidance or extra help.

The Impact on the Industry

Beyond personal safety, Seth highlights how such trends can have wider repercussions. Insurance costs can skyrocket if incidents occur on sets, leading to financial burdens for photographers and the entire industry. Additionally, promoting irresponsible photography can tarnish the reputation of the creative field as a whole.

Professionalism and Accountability

Seth draws attention to the professionalism expected in the industry. On professional sets, extensive precautions and safety measures are taken to ensure that every participant, from the talent to the crew, is protected. This level of diligence should extend to all photography genres, not just big-budget productions. Responsible professionals go the extra mile to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The Role of AI in Photography

In the age of advanced technology, Seth also suggests that there are safer alternatives to risky shots. With the help of artificial intelligence, photographers can achieve creative effects without endangering anyone. AI-powered tools can simulate extreme scenarios like fire or water splashes without the real-life risks.

Sure, it’s not as exciting, and you don’t get the spectacular behind-the-scenes images, but also, no one ends up in hospital, or worse. It’s easier than ever now to create special effects digitally, either with AI or with more traditional compositing techniques.

Honestly, the alternative just isn’t worth the risk.