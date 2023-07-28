Ulanzi announces $20 aluminium cooling fan to keep your camera shooting longer

Keeping cameras cool is often something of a challenge these days. With users demanding more and more from their cameras in terms of resolution, frame rate, bit rate, continuous stills shooting capabilities and sheer throughput, they get warmer.

Some cameras, like the Canon EOS R5C (buy here) and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 4K (buy here), have built-in active cooling, but most don’t. That’s where Ulanzi’s new cooling fan steps in to keep your camera shooting for longer.

Sony, Canon and Fuji only

Ulanzi’s Camera Cooling Fan is designed for use with Sony E, Canon RF and Fuji X mirrorless cameras. That doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t be able to use it with others. But these are the ones it’s designed and tested with.

These are the brands you tend to hear overheating reports for most often, though. Sony has been notorious for it, particularly their APS-C bodies, for years. Canon’s EOS R5 also went through its own overheating controversy on launch. Fuji knows it’s an issue, as they released their own $200 fan solution for the Fuji X-H2S (buy here).

Built-in battery

Ulanzi says that the unit offers efficient and stable cooling. And it offers it to a variety of camera bodies from Sony, Canon and Fujifilm. You can see the complete compatibility list on the Ulanzi website. The fan has three modes of operation, with different speeds, allowing you to adjust it to your needs.

It mounts to your camera using suction cups, allowing one device to work for multiple models of camera. A built-in 200mAh battery (unlike the Fuji one, which drains it from the camera) keeps the fan going while shooting. You’re also able to run it while charging from a USB power bank. A built-in display tells you the current camera temperature, battery life and fan speed level.

Price and Availability

The Ulanzi Camera Cooling Fan is available to pre-order now for $20 from the Ulanzi website. The website says that this is a 50% discounted pre-order price. This suggesting that it will go up to $40 once pre-orders are over. Items are expected to ship at the end of August.