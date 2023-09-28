Web Photoshop Launches with Adobe Firefly AI: No longer beta and no longer free

After almost two years in beta, Adobe has officially released Photoshop on the web. This is a simplified and accessible version of the photo editing software, but apparently, it’s not that simplified. Considering that Generative Fill also got out of beta in the meantime, it has become a part of Photoshop for the web, too.

Adobe announced Photoshop and Illustrator for the web in October 2021. In June 2022, they started offering it as the “freemium” service. In other words, they enabled everyone to use the program on their browsers, but with some features available for paying subscribers only. This has now changed, but more on that later.

Adobe Photoshop on the web: Features

Finally, on September 27 this year, Photoshop on the web officially launched as a complete program. Other than the basic Photoshop features we’re used to, it also offers advanced Generative Fill and Generative Expand tools. Both of them are powered by Adobe Firefly’s generative AI model, and they let you blur the line between photography and AI images. And just like Adobe Firefly, the tool understands text-based descriptions in over 100 languages.

However, Photoshop on the web isn’t quite there yet. Adobe plans to add more features “soon,” including the patch tool, pen tool, smart object support, polygonal lasso, and more. The company says that mobile support is also underway, promising an expanded reach and versatility for users.

Accessibility & pricing

The web-based Photoshop service is included in all Photoshop paid plans, starting at $9.99 per month. Sadly, it’s not available as a free-to-use experience at launch.

As I mentioned, Adobe started testing the freemium version of Photoshop on the web last year. However, Adobes senior vice president of digital media, Ashley Still, told The Verge that the company “does not have immediate plans for a freemium offering.” Instead, you can play with Photoshop on the web through “free interactive demos and in-app tutorials” on Adobe’s website before you decide whether you want to subscribe or not.

Adobe offers an extensive tutorial on how to use Photoshop on the web. You can watch some of it in the video below, follow the tutorial while using the program itself, and visit Adobe’s FAQ page for more information.

[via TechCrunch]