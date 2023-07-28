Yongnuo launches its first Fuji X AF lens – YN50mm F1.8X DA DSM PRO

Yongnuo has added itself to the list of third-party companies joining Fuji X mount. Fujifilm opened up the mount to third-party manufacturers a couple of years ago. Since then, the range of third-party lenses has grown quite nicely.

Now, with the announcement of the Yongnuo YN50mm F1.8X DA DSM PRO lens (buy here), Yongnuo joins the growing lineup of third-party manufacturers making lenses for Fuji X mount mirrorless cameras.

Yongnuo YN50mm F1.8X DA DSM PRO

This isn’t the first 50mm autofocus lens Yongnuo has released for mirrorless cameras. The YN50mm F1.8S DA DSM was released in 2020 for Sony E mount. This does appear to possibly be a new design, however, as the two lenses look very different from each other. For a start, this one has a tiny little display on the front of it.

Left: Yongnuo YN50mm f/1.8S DA DSM Lens for Sony E / Right: YN50mm f/1.8X DA DSM PRO Lens for Fuji X

Then, of course, there’s the fact that they have different optical formulas. The DA DSM for Sony has 8 elements in 7 groups. This lens has 11 elements in 8 groups. Do you know what else has 11 elements in 8 groups? Yongnuo’s full-frame 50mm f/1.8 DF DSM lenses. So, it looks like this could simply be a full-frame lens with an APS-C Fuji mount on it.

The OLED display on the lens shows the current lens aperture in the marketing materials for the lens, although it’s unclear whether this can be adjusted to display other information, like focus distance. There’s also a switch on the side that appears to let you swap the single ring on the lens between focus distance and aperture settings.

The lens is weather sealed, but only on the mount, which Yongnuo says is dust and splashproof. It has a minimum focus distance of 45cm and a maximum magnification of 0.15x It uses 58mm filters, which is a little larger than many 50mm f/1.8 lenses.

Yongnuo YN50mm F1.8X DA DSM PRO Specs

Focal length 50mm Max aperture f/1.8 Min aperture f/16 Format APS-C Mount Sony E Angle of view Unspecified Optics 11 elements in 8 groups Aperture blades 9, rounded Min focus distance 45cm Filter diameter 58mm Dimensions Unspecified Weight 387g

Price and Availability

The Yongnuo YN50mm F1.8X DA DSM PRO lens is available to buy now for $264.58 from the Yongnuo website. No doubt it will start to pop up at the usual retailers soon.