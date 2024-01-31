Sony announces new wireless data transmitter, the PDT – FP1

Sony just announced the PDT-FP1 – a 5G-compatible portable data transmitter. The transmitter can send camera data using a LAN port or over a 5G network using a 5G sim. For now, it seems that the PDT-FP1 supports at least FTP delivery and live streaming. It also seems that the interface for the transmitter is the same interface you get from Sony’s Creators’ App. This announcement puts Sony in an ever-growing video transmission market, along with TeraDek, Atomos Connect, the Blackmagic Cloud, and a whole slew of other cloud-workflow companies). Let’s jump in.

The Sony PDT-FP1 transmitter promises low latency, even overseas

The PDT-FP1 supports various bands, such as domestic and international 5G millimeter wave bands, Sub6 communication, standalone 5G communication, and local 5G. Sony claims the transmitter is equipped with a unique antenna that is optimized for low-latency performance, including overseas bands.

The PDT-FP1 also supports a dual-SIM setup, even though it only has one physical SIM card slot. To use a dual-SIM setup, the PDT-FP1 allows you to use an eSIM instead of a second physical SIM card. Depending on radio wave conditions, the transmitter can automatically switch between the two SIMs to select the best one for the situation. Sadly, I did not see any sim bonding features, so you’d probably fall over to the better-performing sim vs. getting a combined speed.

PDT-FP1 cooling system

The PDT-FP1 has a built-in fan and heat sink to ensure the device will perform even in environments up to 40 degrees Celsius. You can adjust the fan to auto, cooling priority, or silent priority, depending on your needs.

PDT-FP1 workflow with Sony cameras

You can connect the PDT-FP1 to any of the supported Sony cameras and automatically transfer the data to a specified FTP server or to the recently updated Sony cloud services. This should allow for a team-oriented workflow similarly to working with Frame.io or any of the tools I mentioned in the intro. The supported Sony cameras can work with either of the two transmission options, so it’s your choice which one to use. It is curious to see if Sony is heading in the same direction as Blackmagic and their cloud, trying to snatch a bigger piece of the production pie.

PDT-FP1 IO ports

The PDT-FP1 is equipped with a LAN port, an HDMI, and two USB-C ports, one of which is a charging port. This will allow you to connect the PDT-FP1 to your camera with one port and charge the transmitter with the other. There is also a convenient 1/4-inch screw hole for mounting at the back.

Sony PDT-FP1 specs

Size (height x width x thickness) Approximately 170mm x 80mm x 26.6mm weight Approx. 308g OS Android (TM) 13 CPU Snapdragon(R) 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform Built-in memory (RAM/ROM) 8GB / 256GB external memory Up to 1 TB (microSD/microSDHC/microSDXC) * battery Lithium-ion battery (5000mAh) SIM nanoSIM / eSIM Dual SIM specification DSDS Bluetooth Bluetooth(R) 5.3 wireless technology display OLED (1080×2520), 6.1 inch GPS A-GPS, A-GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS Wi-Fi(R) IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4/5/6GHz *7 Number of devices that can be connected to Wi-Fi tethering Maximum 10 units Compatible band (4G) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 *8 Compatible band (5G Sub6) NSA: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n25, n28, n30, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79 *8 SA: n1, n2, n3, n5 ,

n7 , n8, n20, n25, n28, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79 * 8 Compatible band (5G millimeter wave) n257, n258, n260, n261 Maximum throughput (5G) Uplink: Max. 1.1 Gbps / Downlink: Max. 8.1 Gbps USB Type-C (TM) terminal (data transfer) USB Type-C (TM) (SuperSpeed ​​USB 5 Gbps (USB3.2)) USB Type-C (TM) terminal (CHARGE) USB Type-C (TM) HDMI(R) terminal Type-A: 3840×2160 (60p/50p/30p/25p/24p), 1920×1080 (60p/50p/30p/25p/24p), 1280×720(60p/ 50p/30p/25p/24p), 720×480 (60p), 720×576 (50p), 640×480 (60p) LAN terminal 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T type dc fan fan thickness Approximately 5.0 mm

PDT-FP1 Price and availability

Sony did release some images of the PDT-FP1 with cameras like the A9III and FX3 (two of Sony’s best cameras), but it feels like there is more to come from this device, and I am eager to see it in the market fully integrated. In the meantime, Sony did share that the PDT-FP1 is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024, and preorders will start on February 7, 2024. Its suggested retail price is 159,500 yen or about $1080.