Sigma CEO hints at full-frame Nikon Z mount lenses on the way

It looks like the lack of a full-frame Foveon camera isn’t the only thing that Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki is talking about right now. In an interview with Phototrend, he suggested that Nikon Z mount Sigma lenses could be on the horizon.

Nikon Z and Canon RF mount lenses have been noticeably lacking from Sigma’s lineup. Sure, Sigma has started releasing some APS-C Nikon Z mount lenses. But their signature Art series lenses are still Sony E and Leica L mount only.

Sigma – No Canon RF Roadmap to share

Mr Yamaki spoke about both the Nikon Z mount and Canon RF mount versions of Sigma’s lenses. He signified pretty quickly that there was no Canon RF news at all. Now, he might be telling the truth, but with Canon recently announcing that they were in negotiations with 3rd-party lens manufacturers, he may simply be keeping quiet.

About the Nikon Z mount, however, he was quite vocal. It’s not really a secret that Sigma and Nikon are working together. Nikon has said in the past that they’re open to third-party lens manufacturers, and Sigma already has several Z mount lenses for APS-C cameras.

I don’t have a roadmap to announce for the Canon RF mount. On the other hand, in Nikon Z mount we already have three lenses. But they haven’t been very well received by users of Nikon bodies, perhaps because they are APS-C optics. Also, we must redouble our efforts to win the hearts of Nikonists.

Sigma is aware of user demand

My Yamaki stated that the company is very aware of customer demand. And the demand is only growing stronger and stronger. Sigma wants to answer the call, but at the moment, they’re keeping their cards quite close to their chest.

He was then asked about how they plan to do that. That surely it would require the introduction of full-frame lenses?

Yes, full format is a source of opportunity for us. But our plan was to launch these 3 optics for APS-C to observe the market response. But today I would like to see how other objectives would be received.

Z mount coming soon?

It was pointed out that in order to see how the lenses would be received, they’d have to release them first. The response was playful and suggestive.

Yes, absolutely (laughs).

This suggests that Sigma has passed at least most of the required hurdles with Nikon. We may start to see some of Sigma’s Art and Sports series lenses coming to full-frame Z Mount fairly soon. Exactly how soon is unknown, but the implication is there.

The topic was changed after this to the Foveon sensor – which is still a few years away. It sounds like full-frame Nikon Z mount lenses from Sigma probably won’t be a few years away.

You can read the complete interview at Phototrend.

[via Phototrend]