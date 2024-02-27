NANLINK app v2.0 – redesigned from scratch and coming to iPad

Nanlite/Nanlux has announced its newest update to the NANLINK smartphone app. For iPhone and Android, NANLINK 2.0 is a complete redesign from the ground up. It provides remote control for the complete range of Nanlux and Nanlite LED lights.

The biggest changes in NANLINK 2.0 are the newly designed Light Plot system. This lets you set up a lighting diagram to see exactly where your changes are being made. It also has a new touch-optimised UI.

Nanlink 2.0 – Light Plot and Control System

Lightplot is a fascinating-looking feature. It’s one that I expected lighting manufacturers to implement years ago. Apparently, it took a while. But what makes it fascinating to me is to see exactly how it’s been implemented. And it looks rather good.

You’re able to set up your room layout, showing where all of your talent, cameras and lights are. This lets you quickly and easily see the entire area. This is very handy when shooting on a set or on location, as it saves you from having to hunt through a plain list.

As well as placing lights and other equipment around the layout, you can also add modifiers. There are a bunch of specific models of light, but there are also modifiers, including Fresnel/projector lenses, softboxes, diffusers and more.

As I say, it seems to have been implemented rather well, although I’d have to try it in person. Unfortunately for me, I don’t own Nanlite or Nanlux LED lights. So, hopefully, now that one company’s implemented it, we’ll start to see Godox, Aputure, Colbor, SmallRig, etc., do something similar.

Group Controls

As well as individual easy visual layouts for light selection, you’ve also got the usual group control. The company says that NANLINK 2.0 optimises on the scene creation and group controls of the previous version of the app.

Fixtures can be turned on and off easily, individually or as a group. They can also have their colour and brightness changed. This means that workflow speed should also be optimised. So, you’ll be fast and efficient. Which is how you need to be on set.

NANLINK 2.0 is coming to iPad

Other big news with Nanlink 2.0 is that it’s not limited to smartphones. It will, of course, be available for iOS and Android. But it’s also going to come to iPadOS at some point during Q2 2024. So, a release date between April 1st and June 30th.

Until then, it’s just phones. iPhone users can download NANLINK 2.0 for iOS from the Apple App Store. Android users can download NANLINK 2.0 from the Google Play Store.