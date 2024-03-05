Skylum announces its first iPad app: Luminar for iPad

Skylum, best known for its editing software Luminar Neo, has announced the launch of its first application for iPad. Luminar for iPad is now out, featuring innovative, playful design with interactive controls and special sounds, promising to make the user experience more fun and enjoyable.

Luminar for iPad functions

Luminar for iPad features tools designed to meet the needs of photographers at different skill levels. Key functionality includes:

Develop Tool : Basic adjustments for color correction, including exposure, black & white, temperature, tint, smart contrast, highlights, shadows, whites, blacks, saturation, vibrance, and vignette.

: Basic adjustments for color correction, including exposure, black & white, temperature, tint, smart contrast, highlights, shadows, whites, blacks, saturation, vibrance, and vignette. Key Tools : Details, Curves, Crop, Erase, Landscape (including Dehaze), and Monochrome (Black & White).

: Details, Curves, Crop, Erase, Landscape (including Dehaze), and Monochrome (Black & White). AI-Powered Tools : Enhance AI, Sky AI, Structure AI, and Relight AI.

: Enhance AI, Sky AI, Structure AI, and Relight AI. Three Modes : Users can easily switch between Development, Filters, and Sky modes, depending on their editing preferences and the desired outcome.

: Users can easily switch between Development, Filters, and Sky modes, depending on their editing preferences and the desired outcome. Filter collection : The extensive range of filters offers robust color correction and pays homage to the nostalgia of film cameras, loved by many in the photography world.

: The extensive range of filters offers robust color correction and pays homage to the nostalgia of film cameras, loved by many in the photography world. Apple Pencil Support: Integration with Apple Pencil for precision editing and enhanced adjustment control.

Remember the sounds I mentioned? For instance, when browsing through the LUTs collection, you’ll hear a nostalgic click of a film loading. Skylum team loves film photography (despite its tools being very AI-powered), so they added this element to pay homage to our roots. Well, at least roots for us over 35. :)

Our goal with Luminar for iPad was to completely reimagine the mobile photo editing experience for the end user, making it interactive and entertaining,” said Ivan Kutanin, CEO of Skylum. “Leveraging the iPad’s platform and our advanced technologies, we are bringing to the market an app that ensures both fun editing process and professional-grade results that Luminar is known for.”

Availability and prices

Luminar for iPad is now available as a subscription, with pricing starting at $4,99 US for 1 month, $19,99 for six months, or $29,99 + seven days free trial for a yearly subscription. The app is available on visionOS today, and the owners of the Apple Vision Pro device can enjoy free access to the Luminar for iPad until June 5, 2024.

For more information and to download the app, please visit the App Store.