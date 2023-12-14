Luminar Neo’s GenExpand lets AI expand your image beyond its borders

Skylum has added the third and final member of it trio of new AI-powered editing tools. After releasing GenErase in October and GenSwap in November, now’s the time for GenExpand. As the name suggests, this tool lets you expand your shots using generative technology.

GenExpand is a tool that helps you expand the boundaries of your photos. Whether you want to create panoramic landscapes out of square shots, or just give your images a bit more breathing room, this tool was made to enable it. Basically, it lets you paint the area outside the borders of your image, something like DALL-E’s Outpainting feature. It exists in photoshop, too, but it sometimes messes up even the simplest photos with clean backgrounds. I have yet to play with Skylum’s GenExpand, but I hope it will do an equally good job as it does in presentation and sample images.

In 2024, Skylum aims to offer Luminar Neo users greater access to innovative photo editing features and generative technologies. To achieve this, we are simplifying our offering by focusing on the Pro subscription, providing worry-free access to every new feature and update release. As part of this transition, Skylum will stop offering add-on purchase options such as separate Extensions and extension packs from December 26, 2023, and the 2023/24 Creative Journey Pass from January 5, 2024.

For existing Creative Journey Pass holders, we have extended access to generative AI features (+ 4 months absolutely for free!) until December 31, 2024, regardless of the purchase date of the Pass.

The Pro subscription offers the most convenient and seamless access to the latest technologies, trends, and innovations in the photo editing industry, keeping your editing game on the cutting edge with Luminar Neo.

Luminar Neo is available on the website, as well as the Microsoft Store and the Apple macOS App Store. Learn more about all of the changes, pricing, and subscription plans on Skylum’s website.