DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Sensual “CarScapes” win reFocus Black&White Photo Contest

by Leave a Comment

refocus cover

From the depths of the ocean to the peaks of the Arctic: all in black and white. This is probably the best way to describe the winners of the 2023 reFocus Awards’ Black & White Photo Contest. They’ve taken us on a breathtaking journey through the diverse beauty of photography in black and white. With overall and category winners in both Professional and Non-Professional categories, there are plenty of photos to admire.

Established in 2022, reFocus Awards is a very young photo contest. Still, for this year’s Black &White contest, entries came pouring in from 77 countries across the world. After the color competition from earlier this year, the Black & White one focuses on the power of this timeless medium to capture the essence of humanity, nature, and everything in between.

In the Professional category, the overall winner is Bill Pack with his “CarScapes.” He has transformed sensual car lines into objects of beauty and desire. “I draw parallels between the artistry of car design and the beauty found in natural landscapes and the human body,” Bill explains.

reFocus Awards black and white 2023 cars
© Bill Pack/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards black and white 2023 cars
© Bill Pack/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards black and white 2023 cars
© Bill Pack/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards black and white 2023 cars
© Bill Pack/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards black and white 2023 cars
© Bill Pack/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards black and white 2023 cars
© Bill Pack/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards black and white 2023 cars
© Bill Pack/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards black and white 2023 cars
© Bill Pack/reFocus Awards 2023

In the Non-Professional category, the first prize went into the hands of Serkan Dogus. His series “Flock of Sheep” shows hundreds of sheep that make a dusty journey to reach a pasture in Tatvan district of Bitlis every day. “Shepherd children make this journey fun,” the photographer explains. “Participating in this dusty journey and photographing them was an indescribable feeling.”

herd of sheep Turney black and white
© Serkan Dogus/reFocus Awards
herd of sheep Turney black and white
© Serkan Dogus/reFocus Awards
herd of sheep Turney black and white
© Serkan Dogus/reFocus Awards
herd of sheep Turney black and white
© Serkan Dogus/reFocus Awards

Through these stunning images, the reFocus Awards celebrate the enduring power of black and white photography. It’s always transcended borders and cultures, speaking a universal language of emotion and storytelling. So, whether you’re a seasoned photographer or simply love this art form, take some time to explore the category winners of the 2023 reFocus Black & White Photo Contest. We’re bringing the selection only, but check out the entire gallery on reFocus’ website for more.

Professional Category Winners

reFocus Awards-Wildlife-2023-BW-Sushil Chauhan-sushilchauhankenya
Wildlife:© Sushil Chauhan/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Wildlife-2023-BW-Sushil Chauhan-sushilchauhankenya
Street: © Sascha van der Werf/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Wildlife-2023-BW-Sushil Chauhan-sushilchauhankenya
Still Life: © Shunya Tomita/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Wildlife-2023-BW-Sushil Chauhan-sushilchauhankenya
Portrait: Ben Yew/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Wildlife-2023-BW-Sushil Chauhan-sushilchauhankenya
People: © James Clifford Kent/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Wildlife-2023-BW-Sushil Chauhan-sushilchauhankenya
Nature: © Csaba Tokolyi/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Wildlife-2023-BW-Sushil Chauhan-sushilchauhankenya
Minimalism: © Drew Hopper/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Fine Art-2023-BW-Michael Potts-MRP_Visionaries
Fine Art: Michael Potts/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Event-2023-BW-Laurie Thomson-lauriethomson.ca
Event: Laurie Thomson/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Abstract-2023-BW-Pat Kennedy-Corlin-PatCorlinPhotography
Abstract: © Pat Kennedy Corlin/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Aerial-2023-BW-Julie Kenny-juliet.romeo.kilo
Aerial: © Julie Kenny/reFocus Awards 2023
reFocus Awards-Architecture-2023-BW-Hilda Champion-hildachampion
Architecture: © Hilda Champion/reFocus Awards 2023

Non-Professional Category Winners

black and white photo contest non-professional
Architecture: © Stephane Navailles/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
Aerial: © Yevhen Kostiuk/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
People, portraits: © Sanjib Basak/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
Landscapes: © Thomas de Franzoni/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
Conceptual: © Jozef Danyi/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
Wildlife: © Paul Dunphy/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
Photojournalism: © João Coelho/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
Travel: © Maksim Kyshtymov/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
Fine Art: © Dámaso Ávila/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
Still Life: © Ann Petruckevitch/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
Nature: © Renate Wasinger/reFocus Awards 2023
black and white photo contest non-professional
Minimalism: © Rachel Wei/reFocus Awards 2023

Related posts:

“Ghosts” of Papua New Guinea win inaugural reFocus Awards’ World Photo Annual [NSFW] Close-up of octopus mom and her babies win 2022 Ocean Art underwater photo contest Surreal portrait of wrestlers in India wins 2023 reFocus Awards Color Photography contest Incredible mountain adventure images win International Mountain Photo Contest 2022
Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts