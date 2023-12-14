Sensual “CarScapes” win reFocus Black&White Photo Contest

From the depths of the ocean to the peaks of the Arctic: all in black and white. This is probably the best way to describe the winners of the 2023 reFocus Awards’ Black & White Photo Contest. They’ve taken us on a breathtaking journey through the diverse beauty of photography in black and white. With overall and category winners in both Professional and Non-Professional categories, there are plenty of photos to admire.

Established in 2022, reFocus Awards is a very young photo contest. Still, for this year’s Black &White contest, entries came pouring in from 77 countries across the world. After the color competition from earlier this year, the Black & White one focuses on the power of this timeless medium to capture the essence of humanity, nature, and everything in between.

In the Professional category, the overall winner is Bill Pack with his “CarScapes.” He has transformed sensual car lines into objects of beauty and desire. “I draw parallels between the artistry of car design and the beauty found in natural landscapes and the human body,” Bill explains.

In the Non-Professional category, the first prize went into the hands of Serkan Dogus. His series “Flock of Sheep” shows hundreds of sheep that make a dusty journey to reach a pasture in Tatvan district of Bitlis every day. “Shepherd children make this journey fun,” the photographer explains. “Participating in this dusty journey and photographing them was an indescribable feeling.”

Through these stunning images, the reFocus Awards celebrate the enduring power of black and white photography. It’s always transcended borders and cultures, speaking a universal language of emotion and storytelling. So, whether you’re a seasoned photographer or simply love this art form, take some time to explore the category winners of the 2023 reFocus Black & White Photo Contest. We’re bringing the selection only, but check out the entire gallery on reFocus’ website for more.

Professional Category Winners

Wildlife:© Sushil Chauhan/reFocus Awards 2023 Street: © Sascha van der Werf/reFocus Awards 2023 Still Life: © Shunya Tomita/reFocus Awards 2023 Portrait: Ben Yew/reFocus Awards 2023 People: © James Clifford Kent/reFocus Awards 2023 Nature: © Csaba Tokolyi/reFocus Awards 2023 Minimalism: © Drew Hopper/reFocus Awards 2023 Fine Art: Michael Potts/reFocus Awards 2023 Event: Laurie Thomson/reFocus Awards 2023 Abstract: © Pat Kennedy Corlin/reFocus Awards 2023 Aerial: © Julie Kenny/reFocus Awards 2023 Architecture: © Hilda Champion/reFocus Awards 2023

Non-Professional Category Winners