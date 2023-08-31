“Ghosts” of Papua New Guinea win inaugural reFocus Awards’ World Photo Annual [NSFW]

The inaugural reFocus World Photo Annual Contest has announced its winners. Although very young, this contest has brought together many splendid photographers and their incredible work! So, without further ado, let’s delve into the radiant, jaw-dropping, and deeply moving images that earned top honors this year.

reFocus Awards was established in 2022, so this is a very fresh contest that’s still to grow. Nevertheless, photographers from 70 countries all over the world submitted their work for the first contest.

The contest recognizes the overall winner and category winners. This year’s Photographer of the Year in the professional category is Jatenipat Ketpradit. His collection showcases Mt.Gurupoka of Papua New Guinea – the land of ghosts! “They emerged slowly from the trees. Scary heads were attached to grey bodies. Abruptly, they vanished and reappeared behind you like a ghost.” Okay, no, they’re not really ghosts. They’re Asaro Mudmen, indigenous warriors residing in a high valley along Asaro River, Papua New Guinea. And Jatenipat captured them in a splendid series of images!

© Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023 © Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023 © Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023 © Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023 © Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023 © Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023 © Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023 © Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023 © Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023

reFocus Awards also recognizes The Discovery of the Year or the winner among non-professional photographers. This year it’s João Coelho with his image taken in Angola, The freedom of nudity. “Nudity here is natural, like the air and water that tenderly welcomes them from an early age,” João esplains. “What really counts is pure freedom in the constant search for the joy and pleasure they draw from every play.” In my opinion, his image shows freedom and the joy of life perfectly. it’s so light and full of life! Note, however, that it’s a little NSFW, so scroll down with caution. :)

© João Coelho/reFocus Awards 2023

I now leave you to feast your eyes on the winning entries in different categories. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming events and initiatives by reFocus Awards through their website. The journey for this contest, after all, has only just begun!

Photographer of the Year category winners

© Gianni Maitan/reFocus Awards 2023 – Nature © Cody Roberts/reFocus Awards 2023 – Events © Cody Cobb/reFocus Awards 2023 – Landscapes © Brad Walls/reFocus Awards 2023 – Aerial © Beata Zawrzel/reFocus Awards 2023 – Street © Alain Schroeder/reFocus Awards 2023 – Sports © Travis Patenaude/reFocus Awards 2023 – Domestic Animals © Tina Sturzenegger/reFocus Awards 2023 – Still Life © Sander Vos/reFocus Awards 2023 – Fine Art © Roger Erickson/reFocus Awards 2023 – Fashion&Beauty © Ramiro Salazar/reFocus Awards 2023 – Advertising & Commercial © Pedro Jarque Krebs/reFocus Awards 2023 – Wildlife © Mia Stawinski/reFocus Awards 2023 – Underwater Mario Tarantino/reFocus Awards 2023 – Minimalism Lenka Klicperová/reFocus Awards 2023 – Photojournalism Laura Zalenga/reFocus Awards 2023 – Conceptual © Kelly-Ann Bobb/reFocus Awards 2023 – Film Analog © Jonathan Ducrest/reFocus Awards 2023 – Architecture © John T. Pedersen/reFocus Awards 2023 – Portrait © Jacques Garnier/reFocus Awards 2023 – Abstract © Guillaume Petermann/reFocus Awards 2023 – Travel

Discovery of the Year category winners