DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

“Ghosts” of Papua New Guinea win inaugural reFocus Awards’ World Photo Annual [NSFW]

by Add Comment

The inaugural reFocus World Photo Annual Contest has announced its winners. Although very young, this contest has brought together many splendid photographers and their incredible work! So, without further ado, let’s delve into the radiant, jaw-dropping, and deeply moving images that earned top honors this year.

reFocus Awards was established in 2022, so this is a very fresh contest that’s still to grow. Nevertheless, photographers from 70 countries all over the world submitted their work for the first contest.

The contest recognizes the overall winner and category winners. This year’s Photographer of the Year in the professional category is Jatenipat Ketpradit. His collection showcases Mt.Gurupoka of Papua New Guinea – the land of ghosts! “They emerged slowly from the trees. Scary heads were attached to grey bodies. Abruptly, they vanished and reappeared behind you like a ghost.” Okay, no, they’re not really ghosts. They’re Asaro Mudmen, indigenous warriors residing in a high valley along Asaro River, Papua New Guinea. And Jatenipat captured them in a splendid series of images!

© Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023
© Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023
© Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023
© Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023
© Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023
© Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023
© Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023
© Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023
© Jatenipat Ketpradit/reFocus Awards 2023

reFocus Awards also recognizes The Discovery of the Year or the winner among non-professional photographers. This year it’s João Coelho with his image taken in Angola, The freedom of nudity. “Nudity here is natural, like the air and water that tenderly welcomes them from an early age,” João esplains. “What really counts is pure freedom in the constant search for the joy and pleasure they draw from every play.” In my opinion, his image shows freedom and the joy of life perfectly. it’s so light and full of life! Note, however, that it’s a little NSFW, so scroll down with caution. :)

© João Coelho/reFocus Awards 2023

I now leave you to feast your eyes on the winning entries in different categories. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming events and initiatives by reFocus Awards through their website. The journey for this contest, after all, has only just begun!

Photographer of the Year category winners

© Gianni Maitan/reFocus Awards 2023 – Nature
© Cody Roberts/reFocus Awards 2023 – Events
© Cody Cobb/reFocus Awards 2023 – Landscapes
© Brad Walls/reFocus Awards 2023 – Aerial
© Beata Zawrzel/reFocus Awards 2023 – Street
© Alain Schroeder/reFocus Awards 2023 – Sports
© Travis Patenaude/reFocus Awards 2023 – Domestic Animals
© Tina Sturzenegger/reFocus Awards 2023 – Still Life
© Sander Vos/reFocus Awards 2023 – Fine Art
© Roger Erickson/reFocus Awards 2023 – Fashion&Beauty
© Ramiro Salazar/reFocus Awards 2023 – Advertising & Commercial
© Pedro Jarque Krebs/reFocus Awards 2023 – Wildlife
© Mia Stawinski/reFocus Awards 2023 – Underwater
Mario Tarantino/reFocus Awards 2023 – Minimalism
Lenka Klicperová/reFocus Awards 2023 – Photojournalism
Laura Zalenga/reFocus Awards 2023 – Conceptual
© Kelly-Ann Bobb/reFocus Awards 2023 – Film Analog
© Jonathan Ducrest/reFocus Awards 2023 – Architecture
© John T. Pedersen/reFocus Awards 2023 – Portrait
© Jacques Garnier/reFocus Awards 2023 – Abstract
© Guillaume Petermann/reFocus Awards 2023 – Travel

Discovery of the Year category winners

© Michael Pachis/reFocus Awards 2023 – Wildlife
© Matt Portch/reFocus Awards 2023 – Fine Art
© Leila Grian /reFocus Awards 2023 – Film, Analog
© Mike Korostelev/reFocus Awards 2023 – Underwater
© Judith Kuhn/reFocus Awards 2023 – Landscapes
© Jozef Danyi/reFocus Awards 2023 – Conceptual
© João Coelho/reFocus Awards 2023 – Photojournalism
Jiabin Zhu/reFocus Awards 2023 – Street
Jiabin Zhu/reFocus Awards 2023 – Abstract
© Jason Hioe/reFocus Awards 2023 – Events
© Jan-Tore Oevrevik/reFocus Awards 2023 – Travel
© Heike Willers/reFocus Awards 2023 – Domestic Animals
© Andrew Lever/reFocus Awards 2023 – Nature
© Leka Huie/reFocus Awards 2023 – Advertising & Commercial
© Jens Winkler/reFocus Awards 2023 – Architecture
© Yevhen Kostiuk/reFocus Awards 2023 – Aerial
© Vladyslav Hrynko/reFocus Awards 2023 – Still Life & Minimalism
© Vica Rosario Bogaerts/reFocus Awards 2023 – People
© Ting Ting Chen/reFocus Awards 2023 – Portrait
© Thomas Freyer/reFocus Awards 2023 – fashion & Beauty
© Peter Zarkob/reFocus Awards 2023 – Sports

Related posts:

Surreal portrait of wrestlers in India wins 2023 reFocus Awards Color Photography contest Photo of graceful cheetah and her cubs wins Black and White Photo Awards 2022 [NSFW] These are the winners of the 50th annual international Nikon Photo Contest International Photography Awards reveals breathtaking 2022 winners (mildly NSFW)
Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts