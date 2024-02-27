The search for the photographer of the year begins: Behold Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Professional finalists

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.
Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.
The World Photography Organisation has revealed the finalists and shortlisted photographers in the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Professional competition. The SWPA’s Professional competition rewards an exceptional series of work for technical mastery and an original approach to photography.
Now in its 17th year, the contest received over 395,000 images from more than 220 countries and territories. So far, this is the highest number of entries on record for the Professional competition.
Other than the high quality of the images, another thing makes this contest important. The Photographer of the Year 2024 winner is chosen precisely from this selection – so they’re somewhere among these finalists and shortlists!
The overall winner will be announced on April 18, 2024. It will find its place among the selection of images by finalists and shortlisted photographers as a part of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition. the exhibition will take place at Somerset House from April 19 to May 6, 2024, and will then travel to additional locations.
Commenting on behalf of the jury, Chair of the Jury, Monica Allende said:
“The jury was captivated by the passionate storytelling; capturing both the joys and the challenges of human existence across our planet. We were thrilled by the diverse, high-quality, and creative spectrum of photography styles on display.”
I’ll leave you now to enjoy this year’s finalists in ten Sony World Photography Awards Professional categories. Make sure to visit the contest website for the complete gallery and more information.
