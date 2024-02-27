The search for the photographer of the year begins: Behold Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Professional finalists

The World Photography Organisation has revealed the finalists and shortlisted photographers in the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Professional competition. The SWPA’s Professional competition rewards an exceptional series of work for technical mastery and an original approach to photography.

Now in its 17th year, the contest received over 395,000 images from more than 220 countries and territories. So far, this is the highest number of entries on record for the Professional competition.

Other than the high quality of the images, another thing makes this contest important. The Photographer of the Year 2024 winner is chosen precisely from this selection – so they’re somewhere among these finalists and shortlists!

The overall winner will be announced on April 18, 2024. It will find its place among the selection of images by finalists and shortlisted photographers as a part of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition. the exhibition will take place at Somerset House from April 19 to May 6, 2024, and will then travel to additional locations.

Commenting on behalf of the jury, Chair of the Jury, Monica Allende said:

“The jury was captivated by the passionate storytelling; capturing both the joys and the challenges of human existence across our planet. We were thrilled by the diverse, high-quality, and creative spectrum of photography styles on display.”

I’ll leave you now to enjoy this year’s finalists in ten Sony World Photography Awards Professional categories. Make sure to visit the contest website for the complete gallery and more information.

Architecture & Design

© Siobhán Doran, Ireland, Finalist, Professional competition, Architecture & Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Siobhán Doran, Ireland, Finalist, Professional competition, Architecture & Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Yaser Mohamad Khani, Iran, Finalist, Professional, Architecture & Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Yaser Mohamad Khani, Iran, Finalist, Professional, Architecture & Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Karol Pałka, Poland, Finalist, Professional competition, Architecture & Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 (1) © Karol Pałka, Poland, Finalist, Professional competition, Architecture & Design, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Creative

© Mackenzie Calle, United States, Finalist, Professional competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Mackenzie Calle, United States, Finalist, Professional competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Tine Poppe, Norway, Finalist, Professional competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Tine Poppe, Norway, Finalist, Professional competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Sujata Setia, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Sujata Setia, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Documentary Projects

© Davide Monteleone, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Davide Monteleone, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Juliette Pavy, France, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Juliette Pavy, France, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Brent Stirton, South Africa, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Brent Stirton, South Africa, Finalist, Professional competition, Documentary Projects, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Environment

© Jean-Marc Caimi & Valentina Piccinni, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Environment, Sony World Photography Awards © Jean-Marc Caimi & Valentina Piccinni, Italy, Finalist, Professional, Environment, Sony World Photography Awards © Mahé Elipe, France, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Mahé Elipe, France, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Maurizio Di Pietro, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Maurizio Di Pietro, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Environment, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Landscape

© Jim Fenwick, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Jim Fenwick, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Eddo Hartmann, Netherlands, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Eddo Hartmann, Netherlands, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Fan Li, China Mainland, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Fan Li, China Mainland, Finalist, Professional competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Portfolio

© Aly Hazzaa, Egypt, Finalist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Aly Hazzaa, Egypt, Finalist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Angelika Kollin, Estonia, Finalist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Angelika Kollin, Estonia, Finalist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Jorge Mónaco, Argentina, Finalist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Jorge Mónaco, Argentina, Finalist, Professional competition, Portfolio, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Portraiture

© Drew Gardner, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Drew Gardner, United Kingdom, Finalist, Professional competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Valery Poshtarov, Bulgaria, Finalist, Professional competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Valery Poshtarov, Bulgaria, Finalist, Professional competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Adali Schell, United States, Finalist, Professional competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Adali Schell, United States, Finalist, Professional competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Sport

© Angelika Jakob, Germany, Finalist, Professional competition, Sport, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Angelika Jakob, Germany, Finalist, Professional competition, Sport, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Thomas Meurot, France, Finalist, Professional competition, Sport, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Thomas Meurot, France, Finalist, Professional competition, Sport, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Tommaso Pardini, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Sport, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Tommaso Pardini, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Sport, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Still Life

© Peter Franck, Germany, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Peter Franck, Germany, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Beth Galton, United States, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Beth Galton, United States, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Federico Scarchilli, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Federico Scarchilli, Italy, Finalist, Professional competition, Still Life, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Wildlife & Nature