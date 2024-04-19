Photo project on Greenland’s forced sterilization program wins Sony World Photography Awards 2024

The World Photography Organisation unveiled the winners of the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards 2024 today. French photographer Juliette Pavy received the coveted Photographer of the Year title for her impactful series Spiralkampagnen: Forced Contraception and Unintended Sterilisation of Greenlandic Women.

Now in its 17th year, the Awards ceremony celebrates the most captivating photography of the year. The winning, shortlisted, and finalist images are currently displayed at the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition at Somerset House, London.

The overall winner

Juliette’s series, tackling a critical social issue, not only earned her the Photographer of the Year title but also a $25,000 cash prize, Sony gear, and the chance to showcase a new body of work next year. In addition, her project also won first place in the Documentary category of the Professional competition.

Pavy’s win exemplifies the Awards’ commitment to recognizing diverse photographic practices. This year’s Professional category winners address a wide range of subjects – from the urgency of climate change to intimate portraits of individuals and communities.

© Juliette Pavy/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Juliette Pavy/Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Commenting on Juliette’s winning project, Monica Allende, Chair of the 2024 Professional Competition Jury says:

“The Sony World Photography Awards jury lauded Juliette Pavy’s empathetic portrayal of her subjects, capturing them in a manner that is both dignified and profoundly intimate, thereby highlighting her exceptional talent. Pavy’s dedication to exposing the stark realities faced by marginalised communities, coupled with her compelling narrative approach, has not only earned her the prestigious recognition from the Sony World Photography Awards but also underscores the jury’s belief in her potential and the importance of supporting her career trajectory.”

Other category winners

Winners of the Open, Student, Youth, and Sustainability Prize competitions were also announced, recognizing photographers at various stages of their careers.

Professional category

A panel of expert judges has also selected the winning photographers in the Professional competition for their submission of a series of five to ten images. These images combine technical mastery with a compelling narrative approach. All category winners won a Sony gear kit, and the winners are:

© Siobhán Doran/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Architecture & Design © Siobhán Doran/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Architecture & Design © Sujata Setia/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Creative © Sujata Setia/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Creative © Mahé Elipe/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Environment © Mahé Elipe/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Environment © Eddo Hartmann/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Landscape © Eddo Hartmann/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Landscape © Valery Poshtarov/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Portraiture © Valery Poshtarov/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Portraiture © Thomas Meurot/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Sport © Thomas Meurot/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Sport © Jorge Mónaco/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Portfolio © Jorge Mónaco/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Portfolio © Federico Scarchilli/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Still Life © Federico Scarchilli/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Still Life © Eva Berler/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Wildlife & Nature © Eva Berler/Sony World Photography Awards 2024, Wildlife & Nature

Sustainability Prize

Kathleen Orlinsky from the US is this year’s Sustainability Prize winner for her series America’s First Wilderness and won a $5,000 cash prize. Her series looks at the landscape, wildlife, and people of the Gila Wilderness of southeastern New Mexico, exploring the conservation efforts of maintaining the untouched natural environment and protecting the area’s biodiversity. Kathleen’s project looks at how the people inhabiting the wilderness peacefully coexist with the nature around them and promote the conservation of this space.

© Kathleen Orlinsky/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Kathleen Orlinsky/Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Open Photographer of the Year

In a celebration of visual storytelling, the Open competition crowns the most impactful single image. Liam Man from the UK won the Open Photographer of the Year 2024, taking home a $5,000 cash prize, Sony gear, and global recognition.

Liam’s winning shot, Moonrise Sprites over Storr, showcases the iconic Old Man of Storr rock formation on Scotland’s Isle of Skye. Bathed in the ethereal glow of drone lights and a rising orange moon, the photo captures the vastness of the mountainous landscape under a dramatic winter sky. Here, Man braved a blizzard to capture a truly extraordinary moment.

© Liam Man/Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Student Photographer of the Year

Students in this year’s competition explored the theme of “Home” through photos. They submitted 5-10 pictures that showed their own ideas of where they belong, their community, and their family. The winner, Kayin Luys from Belgium, won €30,000 worth of camera equipment for his school with his series Don’t Trust Pretty Girls. These pictures are a close look at his in-laws’ lives, showing how he’s become part of their family.

© Kayin Luys/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Kayin Luys/Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Youth Photographer of the Year

For this year’s youth competition, young photographers were challenged to see the world through their own eyes. The winner, 15-year-old Daniel Murray from the UK, impressed the judges with a photo of a lone surfer on a quiet Cornish beach. The picture captures the calm feeling of late summer, with soft light and vast scenery. Daniel also won Sony camera gear and will be recognized worldwide for his talent.

© Daniel Murray/Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Outstanding Contribution to Photography

This year’s ceremony in London ceremony also honored legendary photographer Sebastião Salgado with the Outstanding Contribution to Photography award. Salgado’s iconic black-and-white works have captivated audiences for over five decades.

© Sebastião Salgado/Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Don’t miss the exhibition!

If you’re in London, don’t miss the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 exhibition at Somerset House. This event features over 200 prints and hundreds of digital images by the winning and shortlisted photographers. Additionally, the exhibition includes a retrospective of Sebastião Salgado’s works. Mark your calendars for April 19t through May 6, 2024, to witness the year’s most captivating photography. And for more information and a complete gallery of winners, runner-ups, and shortlists, head to SWPA’s website and enjoy.