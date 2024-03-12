From playful to profound: Sony World Photography Awards 2024Open contest winners

The Sony World Photography Awards 2024 has released the category winners and shortlist for the Open competition, which recognizes the best single images worldwide in 2023. Like every year, the selection is eclectic, covering light topics from humorous portraits to abandoned or war-torn objects. But what all these photos have in common – they’re remarkable. So, let’s check them out.

SWPA’s Open competition features ten categories: Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World & Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, and Travel. This year’s contest received over 395,000 photo submissions from more than 220 countries and territories. Winners of each category will be awarded digital imaging gear from Sony and will compete for the prestigious title of Open Photographer of the Year, along with a $5,000 (USD) prize.

The announcement of the winner of the Open competition will take place during the Awards ceremony in London on April 18, 2024. The winning and shortlisted images will be displayed at the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House from April 19 to May 6 and then travel to other locations.

Enjoy the Open category winners below, along with a selection of shortlists we made for you. Be sure to visit the Sony World Photography Awards website for the full gallery and more information.

Category winners

© Ana Skobe, Slovenia, Winner, Open Competition, Architecture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Rob Blanken, Netherlands, Winner, Open Competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Liam Man, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Alvin Kamau, Kenya, Winner, Open Competition, Lifestyle, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Samuel Andersen, Norway, Winner, Open Competition, Motion, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Ian Ford, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Toni Rinaldo, Indonesia, Winner, Open Competition, Object, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Michelle Sank, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Callie Eh, Malaysia, Winner, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Yan Li, China Mainland, Winner, Open Competition, Travel, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Shortlists