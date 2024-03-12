From playful to profound: Sony World Photography Awards 2024Open contest winners

Mar 12, 2024

Dunja Djudjic

From playful to profound: Sony World Photography Awards 2024Open contest winners

swpa 2024 winner open

The Sony World Photography Awards 2024 has released the category winners and shortlist for the Open competition, which recognizes the best single images worldwide in 2023. Like every year, the selection is eclectic, covering light topics from humorous portraits to abandoned or war-torn objects. But what all these photos have in common – they’re remarkable. So, let’s check them out.

SWPA’s Open competition features ten categories: Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World & Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, and Travel. This year’s contest received over 395,000 photo submissions from more than 220 countries and territories. Winners of each category will be awarded digital imaging gear from Sony and will compete for the prestigious title of Open Photographer of the Year, along with a $5,000 (USD) prize.

The announcement of the winner of the Open competition will take place during the Awards ceremony in London on April 18, 2024. The winning and shortlisted images will be displayed at the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House from April 19 to May 6 and then travel to other locations.

Enjoy the Open category winners below, along with a selection of shortlists we made for you. Be sure to visit the Sony World Photography Awards website for the full gallery and more information.

More from Sony World Photography Awards

Category winners

Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest winners
© Ana Skobe, Slovenia, Winner, Open Competition, Architecture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest winners
© Rob Blanken, Netherlands, Winner, Open Competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest winners
© Liam Man, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest winners
© Alvin Kamau, Kenya, Winner, Open Competition, Lifestyle, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest winners
© Samuel Andersen, Norway, Winner, Open Competition, Motion, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest winners
© Ian Ford, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest winners
© Toni Rinaldo, Indonesia, Winner, Open Competition, Object, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest winners
© Michelle Sank, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest winners
© Callie Eh, Malaysia, Winner, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest winners
© Yan Li, China Mainland, Winner, Open Competition, Travel, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Shortlists

Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest shortlists
© Sheng Wang, China Mainland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest shortlists
© Ann Zhulan, Ukraine, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest shortlists
© Charles Janson, United States, Shortlist, Open Competition, Landscape, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest shortlists
© Sergio Attanasio, Italy, Shortlist, Open Competition, Lifestyle, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest shortlists
© Ron Ratner, United States, Shortlist, Open Competition, Motion, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest shortlists
© Pedro Jarque Krebs, Peru, Shortlist, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest shortlists
© Oliver Sequenz, Germany, Shortlist, Open Competition, Object, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest shortlists
© Frederic Aranda, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest shortlists
© Apolo Sales, Brazil, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
Sony World Photography Awards 2024 Open contest shortlists
© Azlan Shah Sahubar Naina Mohamed, Malaysia, Shortlist, Open Competition, Travel, Sony World Photography Awards 2024

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

