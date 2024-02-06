54 countries, countless stories: Sony World Photography Awards announces 2024 National & Regional winners
Feb 6, 2024
Like every year, the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards contestants came from all over the world. To honor remarkable photographers from every corner of the globe, the contest features the National & Regional Award, and this year’s winners have been revealed. It has amazed us once again how many fantastic photographers there are and how photography connects us, no matter where in the world we are.
The National & Regional Awards program is an initiative set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony to support local photographic communities around the world. This year, 54 countries took part, but over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted.
All National and Regional Award winners receive Sony camera gear, and their work will be a part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.
We’ve recently seen the Student and Youth shortlists, and the winners will be announced on 18 April 2024, along with Open and Professional competitions. All these wonderful photos will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London, from April 19 to May 6, 2024). For more photos and information about upcoming announcements and winners, head over to the Sony World Photography Awards website. And now – enjoy the National and Regional winners!
About Sony World Photography Awards
The Sony World Photography Awards, a major global photo contest run by the World Photography Organisation, celebrates its 17th year this year. It’s free to enter, making it a great platform for photographers of all levels to showcase their work.
Winners and finalists get their photos seen around the world, including a prestigious exhibition in London. Plus, a special award recognizes the achievements of legendary photographers. This year, Sebastião Salgado joins an impressive list of past winners like William Eggleston and Mary Ellen Mark.
Dunja Djudjic
Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.
