54 countries, countless stories: Sony World Photography Awards announces 2024 National & Regional winners

Like every year, the 2024 Sony World Photography Awards contestants came from all over the world. To honor remarkable photographers from every corner of the globe, the contest features the National & Regional Award, and this year’s winners have been revealed. It has amazed us once again how many fantastic photographers there are and how photography connects us, no matter where in the world we are.

The National & Regional Awards program is an initiative set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony to support local photographic communities around the world. This year, 54 countries took part, but over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted.

All National and Regional Award winners receive Sony camera gear, and their work will be a part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.

We’ve recently seen the Student and Youth shortlists, and the winners will be announced on 18 April 2024, along with Open and Professional competitions. All these wonderful photos will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London, from April 19 to May 6, 2024). For more photos and information about upcoming announcements and winners, head over to the Sony World Photography Awards website. And now – enjoy the National and Regional winners!

© Lim Chien Ting, Malaysia/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Bibek Kunwar, Nepal/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 ©-Marcos Azulay, Argentina/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Mitul Kajaria, India/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Onyekachi Iloh, Nigeria/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Ju Shen Lee, Singapore/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Dhiky Aditya, Indonesia/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Karim Osama, Egypt/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Wasiri Gajaman, Sri Lanka/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Chia Jung Chou, Taiwan/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Davuth Van, Cambodia/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Okan Yilmaz, Turkey/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Tran Tuan Viet, Vietnam/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Viktors Rimarevs, Latvia/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Lee Jongkee, Republic of Korea/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Tomas Havrda, Czech Republic/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Reginald James Lorico, Philippines/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Muhammad Saddique Inam, Pakistan/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Kenichiro Hagiwara, Japan/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Kyaw Htet, Myanmar/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Yasser Alomari, Saudi Arabia/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Vinaya Mohan, United Arab Emirates/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Barbara Szydlowska, Poland/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Natalie-Strohmaier, Germany/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul, Thailand/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Mohammad Mirza, Kuwait/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Vladimir Karamazov, Bulgaria/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Vladimir Karamazov, Bulgaria/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Pascal Fouquet, United States/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Lourens Durand, South-Africa-Winner-National-Awards-Sony-World-Photography-Awards-2024 ©-Abdulla AL Mushaifri, Qatar/Sony World Photography Awards 2024 © Ana Skobe, Slovenia/Sony World Photography Awards 2024

About Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Awards, a major global photo contest run by the World Photography Organisation, celebrates its 17th year this year. It’s free to enter, making it a great platform for photographers of all levels to showcase their work.

Winners and finalists get their photos seen around the world, including a prestigious exhibition in London. Plus, a special award recognizes the achievements of legendary photographers. This year, Sebastião Salgado joins an impressive list of past winners like William Eggleston and Mary Ellen Mark.