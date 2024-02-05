ZGCINE new X Series V-Mount Batteries have a larger IPS display and quick charging

ZGCINE announced the ZGCINE X series, a new V-mount battery series. The series includes three different batteries: the ZG-X50 ($149), ZG-X99 ($219) and ZG-X160 ($279), and as their names may hint, these are 52Wh, 99Wh, and 156Wh batteries, respectively. The ZGCINE X series is the follow-up to the ZGCINE-V series, which ZGCINE released in October 2022.

The ZGCINE X series

As stated, the series includes three batteries with different capacities:

ZGCINE ZG-X50 with 52Wh capacity (14.8V), 3,500mAh

ZGCINE ZG-X99 with 99Wh capacity (14.8V), 7,000mAh

ZGCINE ZG-X160 with 156Wh capacity (14.8V), 10,500mAh

The ZGCINE X series batteries have a few improvements over the previous V series. For starters, the new X series has a larger 1.3-inch IPS display for showing stats like current, voltage, remaining runtime, and more.

The USB-C power in/out port now offers up to 100W (20V/5A). This is an obvious next step from the V series, which maxed out at 65W (20V/3.25A), but this only applies to the ZG-X99 and ZG-X160. The ZG-X50 still maxes out at 45W. Additionally, the maximum current on D-Tap and BP output is now 15A, 2A more than before.

According to ZGCINE, the new batteries also feature real-time detection for all ports, allowing the batteries to deliver the right current and voltage to any connected device.

On the input side, a 100W port allows the batteries to charge quickly. The ZG-X99 requires 1.5 hours to be fully charged, while the ZG-X160 requires 2.5 hours. The ZG-X50 doesn’t have the 100W port, but due to its smaller capacity, it takes only about 1.5 hours to charge. Just keep in mind that if you intend to charge the batteries via the BP pins, you will experience slower charging times on the ZG-X99 and ZG-X160. The BP pins only support up to 16.8V/3A, or roughly 50W.

For a while, it seemed like USB-C was taking over as a power delivery mechanism. Even for some LED lighting applications. And hey, most new batteries now include USB-C ports for both input and output (see this recent VB99 pro from SmallRig as a recent example). But it seems that V mount batteries (even the 14V ones) are here to stay, at least until when USB-C with 200W becomes commercially deployed)

ZGCINE X series input/output specs

Port: ZG-X50 ZG-X99 and X160 USB-C 1 PD IN/OUT : 5V/2A; 9V/1.8A; 12V/2A; 15V/2.2A; 20V/2.25A 5V/2A; 9V/1.8A; 12V/2A; 15V/2.2A; 20V/5A USB-C 2 PD OUT: 5V/2A; 9V/1.8A; 12V/2A; 15V/2.2A; 20V/2.25A 5V/2A; 9V/1.8A; 12V/2A; 15V/2.2A; 20V/3.25A D-Tap/BP IN: 16.8V/3A 16.8V/3A D-Tap/BP OUT: 14.8V/15A 14.8V/15A DC 1 OUT: 8.4V/3A 12V/3A DC 2 OUT: 8.4V/3A 12V/3A

ZGCINE X-series price and availability

The three batteries are currently available on the ZGCINE website and will be available soon on B&H. The ZGCINE ZG-X50 is available for $149, the ZG-X99 for $219, and the ZG-X160 for $279. Such batteries are a must if you’re planning a long work day with cameras like the Sony FX6, Blackmagic Cinema 6k or Canon R5C.