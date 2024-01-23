Meet the shortlisted youngsters and students of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024

While we wait for the grand finale in April, the World Photography Organisation has revealed the shortlisted photographers of the Student and Youth competitions for the Sony World Photography Awards 2024. The Student and Youth competitions celebrate the photographers of tomorrow, and in this article, we bring you the selection of this year’s fantastic shortlists.

Now in its 17th year, the SWPA has, once again, recognized the talents of the young photographers. The Student competition awards a remarkable series of works by photography students between 18 and 30 years of age. The Youth Competition Awards chooses the best single images taken by photographers aged 19 and under.

Student competition

Each year, photographers get a brief to respond to with their images. For the 2024 Student Contest, the brief was Home. It prompted the student photographers to look at how family relationships, community, and cultural identity shape an individual’s sense of home, as well as examine the many challenges of finding a home when faced with precarious conditions.

The Student Competition Shortlist features the impressive works of 10 students from renowned higher education institutions. For this year’s competition, the students were tasked with submitting a series of 5 to 10 photos that creatively interpret the theme of “Home”. The chosen entries highlight the unique viewpoints of each student photographer on topics such as place, community, identity, and belonging. Additionally, they provide a glimpse into the intricate narratives and discussions they explore while refining their craft and expanding their abilities.

Youth competition

As for Youth photographers, their brief for 2024 was Through Your Eyes. It required them to creatively look at their surrounding environments. This included many things, and the photos are diverse: photographing a craftsman in his workshop, capturing the first moments of a wildfire in the North Cascades, or an original approach to a self-portrait using empty tea bags.

The winners of Student Photographer of the Year and Youth Photographer of the Year 2024 will be chosen among the shortlisted photographers. They will be announced at the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony on April 18, 2024. So, until the formal event, enjoy the shortlist selection below and look at the contest website for more images and information.

Student Shortlists

