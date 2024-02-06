This Mini L-Shaped Mount Plate is like a rig transformer

If your rig just does not let you mount your gear the way you want to, you should take a look at the Mini L-shaped mount plate kit ($30) from SmallRig. (co-designed with LensVid). This small L-shaped plate offers a better solution for attaching gear to your rig at a 90-degree angle. True, it’s not the only option, and today, you would typically use a ballhead or a swivel for that. Both are less than optimal solutions as they may get loose with time and typically do not have any type of anti-twist mechanism.

Mini L-Shaped Mount Plate Kit – features

Early prototype (right), a smaller pre-production unit (center) and the production unit (left)

LensVid has been working with SmallRig on the design of this plate for over a year and a half. During that time, they increased the plate size, improved it, and added additional features. The final version of the mini L-shaped plate has three main features:

Connection options

The plate can be attached to any type of industry-standard gear. See, the plate comes with standard 1/4-20 screws, but if these don’t fit, you also have the included replacement 3/8″ screws. Also, if you need male screws on both sides, you can use the provided mini adapters to adapt one or even both sides of the plate to female connectors. You can use the mini adapters for either the 3/8″ or 1/4-20 screws.

Aside from the replaceable screws, the mini plate has two retractable Arri pins on each side. This will ensure the plate won’t rotate on its axis. But even, if you connect the plate to a piece of equipment without Arri pin holes, then you still have antislip coating on the plate, which adds friction. That friction isn’t as effective as the locking pins, but it’s still better than nothing if your rig does not support locking pins.

You may have noticed the L-shaped mini plate isn’t in a perfect L shape. The corner is bent to allow extra clearance for the equipment you intend to attach to your rig.

Mini L-Shaped Mount Plate Kit – use cases

The plate allows for many different configurations. You can use it to mount a wireless transmitter, a monitor, an audio recorder, a V-mount battery, and so on. In other words, you can use it for anything you see fit.

Wireless Transmitter mount DIY magnetic mount for a monitor Mounting a mixpre 3 on a light stand V-Mount battery mount

Specifications

Product Dimensions：33.6 x 33.6 x 28.0mm

Product Weight：32g

Material(s): Aluminum Alloy, Stainless Steel, Silicone

Price and availability

The kit includes two mini L-shaped plates, four 3/8 16 screws, and a small flat screwdriver tool. The kit is available now on the SmallRig website and Amazon for $30.