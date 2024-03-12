Cure the X100VI FOMO syndrome without breaking the bank

Ride the FUJIFILM X100V/X100VI wave to TikTok fame

No matter how you indulge your online social interaction, the fear of missing out (FOMO) construct is a very real anxiety-inducing behavior. In fact, rampant FOMO reaction from TikTok influence caused the sale of the FUJIFILM X100V compact camera to rise above the company’s ability to meet this heightened demand. The result was camera chaos*.

FOMO-inducing cameras throughout history

*FOMO-induced calamity in the camera industry is not new nor unique to the X100V. (Just look at the recent FUJIFILM X100VI numbers). There are many other cameras that became a trendy purchase throughout the history of photography. From the Polaroid Swinger Model 20 (dubbed the “most common camera in the world”) and Kodak’s entire lineup of instant cameras, like The Handle, (16.5 million cameras sold prior to Polaroid’s successful patent litigation ban) to the Kodak Brownie Flash II (500,000+ produced) and the Kodak special edition No. 2 Hawk-Eye Camera Model C (550,000 given away!)–FOMO camera hysteria can happen at any time.

FUJIFILM X100V crazy ride

Sales of the X100V skyrocketed and soon inventory was exhausted which created lengthy back order delivery times and ridiculously inflated prices. So, how can you cure your FOMO dilemma with the X100V without breaking the bank?

First of all, FUJIFILM is still taking back order notifications for the X100V at $1,399.95 (and so is B&H). Alternatively, the newer X100VI is available in limited quantities at your favorite dealer for $1,599.

While either of these choices will help you obtain a brand new camera, both options are way overpriced for most personal expense budgets. Luckily, there are some less expensive alternatives. By scanning the used market for older models of the X100 lineup, you might find a more reasonably priced FOMO solution.

Each of these cameras are rated in “excellent” condition:

The fourth X100 model, X100F = $900+ (24.3MP)

The third X100 model, X100T = $800+ (16.3MP)

The second X100 model, X100S = $700+ (16.3MP)

And the original X100 model like the one in Figure 1, X100 = $500+ (12.3MP)

If you’re just after “looking the look” for satisfying your FOMO condition, however, the FUJIFILM X10 compact camera (see Figure 2) could be your ideal candidate. This 12MP camera can be found in “excellent” condition for $400+ and that price is a steal.

A kinder, gentler, cheaper candidate for reducing FOMO symptoms–X10.

Only sold in a black model with an all-metal body, the X10 uses a 28 – 112mm zoom lens that also doubles as the ON/OFF switch as shown in Figure 3. Therefore, as you raise the X10 up to your eye and twist the zoom ring, the camera is ON and ready for photography. This is a “prime time” feature that raises the X10 above the X100 models.

Just a twist of the lens’ zoom ring readies the X10 for action

Unfortunately, the X10 doesn’t match the same prowess of the X100 viewfinder. There is no LCD embedded in the viewfinder. This limits image focusing and composition to only an optical viewpoint experience. Thankfully, the image within this optical viewfinder changes magnification with the twisting of the zoom lens ring.

Just because the X10 looks like an X100 divided by 10, doesn’t mean that it can’t deliver the goods. As you can see in Figure 4, photographs taken with the X10 pack some punch for curing most FOMO cravings.

The X10 can deliver the goods: detail, color, and anxiety reduction

Pound-for-pound the X10 is a potent substitute for the exorbitantly-priced X100V and X100VI. Plus, you’ll enjoy the same cachet that makes all of the X100 models magical, but you won’t land in the poorhouse. Best of all, you’ll eliminate one more tiny piece of stress from your FOMO lifestyle.

Enjoy.

Note: You can learn more about FOMO from an article in the National Library of Medicine that was published in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry.