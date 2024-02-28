Where to pre-order the Fujifilm X100VI around the world
Feb 28, 2024
The new Fujifilm X100VI starts shipping today, and it has already seen high preorder demand with record-breaking sales. Many places closed pre-orders early, and Fujifilm is reported to be making only 15,000 units per month.
So, where can you get one? We’ve compiled a list of retailers around the world that have the camera listed. Some still show as a pre-order, while others have the camera in stock. But the waitlists are filling up quickly.
While the sites listed below may have shown stock available or had open pre-orders at the time of publication, they can close at any moment. It’s selling fast, and some companies won’t want to be back-ordered for several months.
There are even one or two listings for the 90th anniversary Limited Edition version of the Fuji X100VI. If you miss out on the Ltd Edition, you can always try making some stickers.
Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in the USA
- Fuji X100VI at B&H (Black)
- Fuji X100VI at B&H (Silver)
- Fuji X100VI at Amazon (Black)
- Fuji X100VI at Amazon (Silver)
- Fuji X100VI at Adorama (Black)
- Fuji X100VI at Moment (Black)
- Fuji X100VI at Paul’s Photo (Black)
- Fuji X100VI at Paul’s Photo (Silver)
Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in Canada
Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in the UK
- Fuji X100VI at Clifton Cameras (Black)
- Fuji X100VI at Clifton Cameras (Silver)
- Fuji X100VI at CVP (Black)
- Fuji X100VI at Jessops (Black)
- Fuji X100VI at John Lewis (Black)
- Fuji X100VI at Park Cameras (Silver)
- Fuji X100VI at WEX Photo Video (Black)
- Fuji X100VI at WEX Photo Video (Silver)
Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in Serbia
Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in Spain
So, if you’ve been looking for somewhere online to order, here are some options. We’ll be adding to this list as we find more online retailers. So, if you’re unable to order one, keep checking back for new retailers to check.
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
