Where to pre-order the Fujifilm X100VI around the world

The new Fujifilm X100VI starts shipping today, and it has already seen high preorder demand with record-breaking sales. Many places closed pre-orders early, and Fujifilm is reported to be making only 15,000 units per month.

So, where can you get one? We’ve compiled a list of retailers around the world that have the camera listed. Some still show as a pre-order, while others have the camera in stock. But the waitlists are filling up quickly.

While the sites listed below may have shown stock available or had open pre-orders at the time of publication, they can close at any moment. It’s selling fast, and some companies won’t want to be back-ordered for several months.

There are even one or two listings for the 90th anniversary Limited Edition version of the Fuji X100VI. If you miss out on the Ltd Edition, you can always try making some stickers.

Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in the USA

Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in Canada

Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in the UK

Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in Serbia

Where to buy the Fujifilm X100VI in Spain

So, if you’ve been looking for somewhere online to order, here are some options. We’ll be adding to this list as we find more online retailers. So, if you’re unable to order one, keep checking back for new retailers to check.