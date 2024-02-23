Fujifilm announces 90th anniversary Ltd Edition X100VI – 1,934 units available

Fujifilm is celebrating its 90th birthday. So, the company has released a special limited edition version of the recently announced Fujifilm XT100VI (buy here). Ninety years ago, the year was 1934, and that’s how many units are being made.

The limited edition camera sports the original Fujifilm logo on its lens cap. It also features on top of the camera itself, next to the more modern logo. However, it comes with a pretty significant price increase.

Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition

The limited edition version of the camera comes as Fujifilm celebrates the 90th anniversary of its founding. The company was created on January 20th, 1934. As such, there are 1,934 limited edition units available worldwide. Each is packaged in a “special box” with a strap, soft release button and history cards.

Each camera is also engraved with the original 1934 Fujifilm logo and a unique serial number. The logo also appears on the lens cap. Other than this, each Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition camera is identical to the standard model.

Big changes over the Fujifilm X100V

The Limited Edition camera is shown in the above video from B&H (starting at 4:06). It was shot at the Fujifilm X Summit in Tokyo. This is where the regular Fuji X100VI was also announced. The X100VI brings some significant improvements over the X100V, including a 40.2-megapixel resolution sensor.

It also brings the video features more in line with the Fujifilm X-T5 (buy here). It adds 6.2K video at up to 30fps and 4K video at up to 60fps. I’m not sure if it has raw over HDMI output, but we haven’t heard anything from Atomos or Blackmagic, so I suspect not.

It’s a very interesting-looking camera, with advanced features. It’s the first Fuji that’s actually made me contemplate buying one. After all, I don’t need to buy any lenses for it – because you can’t. Yes, it’s limited to a single focal length. But that 23mm APS-C focal length should make for a great street photography camera.

To find out more about the Fujifilm X100VI, be sure to check the original release announcement.

Price and Availability

The Fujifilm X100VI Limited Edition will be available in March 2024. There will be 1,934 units available for sale worldwide. Some regions will have more cameras available than others. In the USA, it will cost $1,999. This is $400 more than the standard model.

See the Fujifilm website for more information, and contact your local dealer to see if you can get your hands on one.