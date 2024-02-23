Viltrox brings the AF 27mm F1.2 Pro lens to Sony E & Nikon Z mounts

Viltrox has announced the Viltrox 27mm f/1.2 Pro autofocus lens (buy here) has come to Sony E mount and Nikon Z mount. As with the original AF 27mm f/1.2 Pro released for Fuji X mount late last year, the two new lenses are also for APS-C bodies.

The lens offers a field of view equivalent to 40.5mm on full-frame, with a super wide and bright f/1.2 aperture. For a lens with a maximum aperture this wide, it’s very inexpensive, too.

Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro – Now for Sony and Nikon

The video above is from the launch of the Fuji X version of the lens, although it largely still applies to the two new ones. Viltrox must agree, as they haven’t released new videos for the new Nikon Z and Sony E mount versions.

The only real difference between the original Fuji X version and the two new ones is the mount. I suggested in the original release post for the Fuji X version that we’d probably see Sony E and Nikon Z mount options at some point, as Viltrox had also released its AF 75mm f/1.2 Pro lens (buy here) for all three mounts as well.

There are still only two lenses in the Viltrox f/1.2 Pro APS-C lens series, but hopefully, this is just the beginning, and we’ll see some more options coming in the future.

Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro Specs

Focal Length 27mm Max aperture f/1.2 Format APS-C Mount Fuji X, Sony E, Nikon Z Min aperture f/16 Angle of view 55.3° Aperture blades 11 Aperture control In body / Aperture ring on lens Minimum focus distance 28cm Filter diameter 67mm Dimensions 82 x 92mm Weight 560g

Price and Availability

The Viltrox AF 27mm f/1.2 Pro is available to buy now for $545 in Sony E and Nikon Z mount. It’s expected to ship any day now. The Fuji X mount version has been out for a little while and also costs $545.