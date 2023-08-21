Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro XF boasts “optical mastery” and a very shallow depth of field

Viltrox has announced its new 27mm f/1.2 Pro XF lens (buy here) for Fuji X mount cameras. This 27mm lens is, naturally, for APS-C sensors, providing a field of view equivalent to that of 40.5mm on full-frame.

Its bright, wide f/1.2 maximum aperture also gives a similar relative depth of field to that of around f/1.8 on that hypothetical 40.5mm lens mentioned above on a full-frame sensor, all with a nice, fast, snappy autofocus.

There’s a full presentation video set to premiere on YouTube later this evening for folks in the USA – tomorrow morning for those in Europe. But the specs have (mostly) been released, and it’s even able to be purchased, so let’s take a look at it.

Viltrox AF 27mm f/1.2 Pro XF

The Viltrox AF 27mm f/1.2 Pro XF is the second lens in the Viltrox Pro XF lineup, joining the Viltrox AF 75mm F1.2 Pro XF. The existing 75mm lens has now also been made available for both Sony E and Nikon Z mounts, so perhaps we’ll see the same thing happen with the 27mm at some point, too.

Viltrox says that the 27mm f/1.2 Pro XF offers an “unprecedented f/1.2 aperture” with “optical mastery” that provides “breathtakingly sharp images from centre to edge” even when shooting with the aperture wide open.

The optical elements for the lens (some of them) appear to be made by Hoya – or at least, made from glass developed by Hoya. These elements and various coatings allow the lens to capture great sharpness while avoiding things like chromatic aberration, ghosting and other issues.

Viltrox AF 27mm f/1.2 Pro XF Specs

Focal Length 27mm Max aperture f/1.2 Format APS-C Mount Fuji X Min aperture f/16 Angle of view Unspecified Aperture blades Unspecified Aperture control In body / Aperture ring on lens Minimum focus distance 28cm Filter diameter 67mm Dimensions Unspecified Weight Unspecified

Price and Availability

The samples I’ve seen so far don’t look that bad. While f/1.2 lenses have become quite common amongst 3rd party manufacturers, the vast majority of those lenses have been manual focus. Even if they’re not quite as good as the expensive Canon and Nikon f/1.2 lenses, to see autofocus f/1.2 lenses at Viltrox sort of prices is pretty awesome.

The Viltrox AF 27mm f/1.2 Pro XF is available to buy now for $549 and is expected to start being delivered in early September.