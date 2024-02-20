Fujifilm X100VI adds 40.2MP sensor, 6-stop IBIS and X-T5-like video feaures

Fujifilm has announced its latest compact fixed-lens camera line, the Fujifilm X100VI (buy here). It comes with a number of changes from its predecessor, the Fujifilm X100V (buy here), with some pretty big upgrades.

The biggest new feature is the 40.2-megapixel sensor with IBIS. It offers up to 6 stops of stabilising power. It also inherits some of the Fujifilm X-T5’s (buy here) video features, shooting up to 6.2K resolution with 10-bit colour depth.

Fujifilm X100VI – Six stops of freezing power

The new Fuji X100VI was announced during the X Summit in Tokyo. The headline feature benefits both photographers and video shooters. Of course, I mean the introduction of 5-axis sensor-shift in-body image stabilisation (IBIS).

It’s the first camera in the X100 lineup to receive IBIS and offers up to 6 stops of stabilisation. This feature alone will be enough for some. I expect we might see a flood of previous models on the used market.

The 40.2-megapixel camera also sees the improved electronic shutter speeds of the X-T5, maxing out at 1/180,000 of a second up to 1 second. The mechanical shutter still tops out at 1/4000, but offers up to 60-minutes for long exposures.

Improved video capabilities

Another big change in the Fujifilm X100VI is its video capabilities. While it still shoots 4K video, the frame rate has improved from 30fps up to 60fps. It also offers an increased resolution of 6.2K (6240 x 3150) at 10-bit, up to 30fps.

Naturally, the 6-stop IBIS system works when shooting video, too. This makes the X100VI the most advanced camera in the range for video, even though the photography specs haven’t changed much – aside from the sensor resolution.

Of course, going from 26.1MP to 40.2MP is kind of a big deal for many photographers. However, it still contains the same 23mm f/2 lens as the entire X100 lineup.

Price and Availability

The Fujifilm X100VI is available to pre-order now for $1,599. Shipping is expected to begin at the end of February.